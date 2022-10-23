 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's Going On: Grand Island area events

102222-gii-jurassic-quest-jrs-p3

Brainy Beth, a dinosaur trainer with Jurassic Quest, holds baby Tina the T-Rex Friday morning inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena at Fonner Park.

 JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT

Sunday, Oct. 23

Children’s Train Program, 2 p.m., Burlington Station. Hosted by the Grand Island Public Library, the Hall County Historical Society and the Tri-City Model Railroad Association, this event is for children to see model railroads, make crafts and enjoy stories. Free; registration recommended; 308-385-5333.

Offutt Brass, 2:30 p.m., Wood River High School Performing Arts Center. Presented as part of the Celebrate Wood River Concert Series, there is no admission charge; Vince Boudreau, 308-583-2961; or www.wrcommunityfoundation.com/celebratewr.

Concordia University, Handbell Choir, 2 p.m., Central City Performing Arts Center — Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater, Central City. Performance will also feature handbell choirs from Fairview Methodist and Presbyterian churches. Part of the 2022-23 season of the Merrick Arts Council, admission is $15 for adults and $8 for students; Central City Chamber of Commerce, 308-946-3897.

Trunk or Treat, fifth annual, 5 to 6 p.m., Grand Island Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust.

Jurassic Quest, final day, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Fonner Park. Timed entry tickets (starting at $22 for kids and adults and $19 for seniors) are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today; www.jurassicquest.com.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

