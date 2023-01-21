What's Going On: Grand Island area events

Check TheIndependent.com and with organizers, some events may later be canceled or postponed because of inclement weather.

Ongoing

“On the Road Again,” Sheldon Statewide Exhibition, through Jan. 31, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; 308-385-5333 or www.gilibrary.org

“Blast from Future’s Past: Art from the 1990s,” through Feb. 2, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. Seventh St., Hastings. Exhibit features works from the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 402-984-9408.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Central Nebraska Home and Builders Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. Admission is $5; children 11 and younger admitted free; www.buildcnhba.com

Grand Island Coin Club, 64th annual coin show. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Boarders Inn, 3333 Ramada Road. The show will feature more than 20 dealers from five states. No admission charge; Max Mader, 308-380-4399.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.