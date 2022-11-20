What's Going On: Grand Island events calendar

Sunday, Nov. 20

“The Haunting of Hill House,” presented by the University of Nebraska at Kearney Theatre, 2 p.m. Sunday, Studio Theatre, UNK Fine Arts Building. General admission tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for non-UNK students and seniors; $7 per person for groups of 10 or more; and free for UNK students with a valid ID. Seating is limited, advance ticket purchase recommended; box office: 308-865-8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu.

Fairbanks Pottery Studio holiday open house, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, 3034 W. Schimmer Drive. Local artist Nancy Fairbanks will feature new glazes and new styles along with annual favorites includes cats, dogs and horses; 402-469-8325 or catsinclay@aol.com.

Grand Island 150 Heritage Ornaments, 2 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. A program for teens and adults to create 150th historical ornaments; grand-island.com/150GrandIsland.

“Nifty Burgers (and more), hosted by the Hall County Historical Society, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets. Menu includes Nifty Burger (loose meat sandwich) or Nifty Pup (hot dog with loose meat toppings), tater tots and root beer or a root beer float for $7.50. Proceeds will benefit the society’s ongoing projects.

Hastings Catholic Schools chicken noodle dinner and holiday bazaar, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Cecilia High School old gym, 521 N. Kansas Ave., Hastings. Event includes coffee and rolls, book sale, purse sale, family booths, kid’s games and crafts, bake sale and theme basket raffles. Dinner (chicken and noodles, coleslaw and biscuits; $12 for adults, $7 for kids)served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with carryout available until 5; 402-462-2105

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.