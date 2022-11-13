What's Going On: Grand Island events calendar

Sunday, Nov. 13

Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Blessed Sacrament Church, 518 W. State St. Menu include pancakes, drinks, sausage and biscuits with gravy; $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4 to 10, free for children 4 and younger.

“The 50th Anniversary of the Nebraska Natural Resource Districts,” a Hall County Historical Society Voices of the Past program presented by Marcia Lee of the Central Platte NRD, 2 p.m. Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets. Free for members; $5 for non-members; Annette Davis, 308-226-2465.

“Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm: Bass Meets Voice,” part of the Grand Island Music Series, 3 p.m., College Park. Season tickets for indoor concerts are $75, single performance tickets are $15; 308-850-3307 or gims@artsincorporated.org

GISH Islander Chamber Singers and Wayne State College Choir, combined choral concert, 5 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm St. Both choirs were selected to sing at the 2022 Nebraska Music Educators Association Conference and will be performing repertoire that will be shared with music educators and All State music students from around the state of Nebraska in the coming week.

“Legacy of Nebraska,” featuring paintings by Todd Williams, artist reception, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Leo B. Stuhr Building, Stuhr Museum. Williams will sign copies of the book published in conjunction with the exhibit from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Exhibit remains on display through Jan. 22, 2023. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except on major holidays. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; Karen Hurst at 308-385-5316 or marketing@stuhrmuseum.org.

A Tribute to Veterans, hosted by the Merrick County Historical Museum, 2 p.m., Merrick Foundation Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave., Central City. Event will also feature Tracey Hefner who will portray Elizabeth O. Gibson, a nurse from Merrick County who served with the Union Army during the Civil War; MCHM, 308-624-3367, or Bill Bolte, 308-390-3038.

Hastings Multicultural Festival, annual event dedicated to celebrating different cultures from around the world with entertainment, activities and food, 1 to 3 p.m., Kiewit Gymnasium, 715 E. Seventh St., Hastings. No admission charge.

Scott D. Morris International Food and Cultural Festival, 45th annual, 6 to 8 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Health and Sports Center, Event celebrates UNK’s international students while showcasing their cultures and cuisine; free.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Bingo, hosted by Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.

Monday, Nov. 14

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska, open house, 4 to 7 p.m., 715 W. Anna St.; welcome at 5:30 p.m. Check out the group’s news space, appetizers and drinks, drawings, and more; 308-384-3456.

Jerry Barlow, Celtic guitarist and storyteller, 6:30 p.m., Alice M. Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora. Free; 402-694-2272.

UNK Chamber Orchestra concert, 7:30 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

“The Amazing Chemistry Show,” presented by Josh Denhart, featuring “educationally entertaining stage production using fast-paced and engaging science experiments like explosions, colored foam, liquid nitrogen and glow-in-the-dark solutions to captivate kids and adults while sharing about the love God has for them,” 6:45 p.m., G.I. Free Church, 2609 S. Blaine St. Suitable for all ages; children must be accompanied by their parents or other responsible adult. Free; 308-382-1898 or gifree.org

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Celebration of Lights, 5 to 7:30 p.m., downtown Hastings. Santa and the Kool-Aid Man will turn on the lights at 6:55. Event also features carolers, food vendors, entertainment, carriage rides,

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Nov. 18

Railside Christmas and Community Tree Lighting, 5:45 to 8 p.m., Railside Plaza. Event includes a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, music, entertainment, food, activities, carriage rides and more.

Fairview United Methodist Church annual soup supper and auction, 5:30 to 10 p.m., 2398 S. 220th Ave., 9 miles northwest of Central City (about a mile north of Highway 92).

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Northwest Music Boosters craft fair and bake sale, 29th annual, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2710 N. North Road. Event will feature more than 100 crafters and direct sale vendors, bake sale, silent auction, raffle items, home décor and more. Lunch available in Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen, and family photos can be taken with Santa by the Northwest yearbook students. Proceeds support vocal and instrumental music students at Northwest.

Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. Homemade items for sale include baked goods, noodles, Christmas decorations and ornaments, holiday gnomes, fresh greenery items, quilts, wreaths, pillows and stockings and more; 308-384-5620.