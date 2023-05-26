Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ongoing

Art exhibit featuring work by local artist Casey Hansen, last day, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

Friday, May 26

“Sleeping Beauty” and “Kaleidoscope of Dance,” presented by the Heartland School of Dance, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Grand Island Senior High Auditorium. Tickets are $16 and are available online at https://heartlandrecitalgo.ludus.com (enter code hsod23) or at the door; 308-382-5043.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, May 27

Grand Island city swimming facilities, open for season. Open daily; hours are (weather permitting): Island Oasis Water Park, 321 E. Fonner Park Road, noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Lincoln Pool, 1018 E. Seventh St., noon to 6 p.m. daily; wading pools at Lincoln Park, Pier Park and Grace Abbott Park, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and splash pads at Veterans Park and Stolley Park, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission for Island Oasis: $8 for youth ages 5 to 15 and seniors ages 55 and older; $9 for adults ages 16 to 54; children 4 and younger admitted free with paying adult. Individual and family season passes and one-time family passes are available. Admission for Lincoln Pool: $3.50 for youth ages 5 to 15, and seniors 55 and older; $4.50 for adults ages 16 to 54; children 4 and younger admitted free with a paying adult; season passes available. Wading pools and splash pads are free for children to use (no lifeguards are on duty); Island Oasis: 308-385-5381; Grand Island Parks and Recreation office: 308-385-0290.

Accordion festival, annual event hosted by the Golden Husk, 11 a.m., 129 S. 16th St., Ord. Event includes a beer garden, live music, museum tours, art show, storytelling, free polka lessons, accordion jam sessions, and a polka dance with music from the Dan Bruha Five-Piece Band. Jam and dance tickets are $10; $30 will get you a family pass for the full day. Tickets and event schedule: www.goldenhuskarts.org or ca;; 308-730-8133 or 308-728-7875.

Grand Island City Cemetery, 3168 W. Stolley Park Road, Memorial Day weekend hours (staff available for assistance): 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Those who wish to keep decorations must remove them before June 12. Information: 308-385-5359.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and noon to 5 p.m. Monday (special holiday hours), Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Sunday, May 28

American Legion Riders breakfast buffet fundraiser, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Paul Legion Club, 1222 Second St. (Highway 281), St. Paul. Freewill donations will benefit the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund and the Jim Sidel Memorial Scholarship.

Alda community dinner, hosted by the United Methodist Church, 5 p.m., 202 Pine St. All welcome to come gather around the table for food, music and a short message from the pastor; 308-381-7008 or Jackie Rile, 308-392-7498.

Memorial Day service, 3 p.m., National Cemetery, west of Ord (the corner of 465th Avenue and 814th Road); fellowship gathering follows the service at National Hall, (465th Avenue and Ord-Sargent road); Cathy Bruha, 308-728-7216.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.