Ongoing

“Sisters,” featuring paintings by Dorothy Lambert-Uhrmacher and photographs from Donna Lambert, through March 3, Grand Island Public Library Art Alcove, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Tri-City Street Rod Exhibition, 50th annual, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Fonner Park. To commemorate the occasions, all vehicles on display will be at least 50 years old (or older!). Admission is $10; children 11 and younger admitted free when accompanied by an adult; www.HeartlandEventsCenter.com.

Grand Island Elks Lodge soup supper, 5:30 to 7 p.m., 631 S. Locust St. Menu includes chili, chicken tortilla and hamburger vegetable soups and also pies. Freewill donations will be accepted. Takeout will be available for those who bring their own container.

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 2:30 p.m., Hastings Community Theatre, 515 S. Fourth St. (located in Good Samaritan Village), Hastings. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students. Not recommended for children, contains strong language and adult themes; www.hctheatre.org

Hastings Symphony Orchestra Young Artist and Youth Concert, 3 p.m., Masonic Center Auditorium, 411 N. Hastings Ave., Hastings. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 60 and older; www.hastingssymphony.com

Central Community College-Columbus band concert, 3 p.m., Fine Arts Theater, CCC-Columbus campus. Student work for the art and design department will be featured during the performance; freewill donations appreciated.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Wednesday, March 1

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, March 2

“Paddington Bear: Paddington Gets in a Jam,” 6:30 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center. 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. General admission tickets are $15 (plus fees), special prices for youth tickets; box office: 308-698-8297 or MerrymanCenter.Org

Central Community College-Columbus choral concert, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2710 14th St., Columbus. Performance will feature CCC choirs and the Schuyler High School choir will be a special guest. No admission charge, but freewill donations appreciated.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Pitch Party for Seniors, 2 to 3:30 p.m., The Heritage at Sagewood, 1920 Sagewood Ave. Parties usually offered the first Thursday of the month; Erica Long, 308-398-8005.

Friday, March 3

Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash, for kids ages 5 to 11, 2 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Celebrate with games, activities, read-aloud and a special Seussian guest; Laura Fentress, 308-385-5333.

First Friday opening reception, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Studio 10 Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St. Exhibit features artwork from Misty Scheibel of Campbell and will remain on display through March 31. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 308-381-4001.

Sleep Signals, hard rock quintet, the Sinking Ships Tour, with special guests the Impulsive, Upset Beats, Pearl House and Empires End, 6 p.m., the Liederkranz, 401 W. First St.; must be age 18 or older. Advance tickets are $10, tickets at the door are $15; VIP available for $40. Tickets/info: www.sleepsignals.net

“Henrietta Solway,” an original play inspired by Nebraska author Willa Cather, 9:45 a.m. and 1 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney; free; 308-698-8297.

Lenten Fish Fry, served by the Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar St. Menu includes fish, mac and cheese, potatoes, vegetables and desserts; freewill offerings. Continues every Friday through March 24; 308-384-2523.

St. Cecilia’s Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Centennial Hall, 301 W. Seventh St., Hastings. Menu includes fried and baked pollock, sides and drinks; $15 for adults; $12 for seniors; $8 for children 4-12; children 3 and younger eat for free. (dessert available for separate purchase). Continues every Friday through March 31.

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2004 24th St., Central City. Menu will include fried and baked fish, sides, dessert and beverage; $15 per person, $8 for children 4-11; children 3 and younger eat for free; eat in, drive thru (south side of parish hall) or carry-out available. Continues every Friday through March 31; 308-946-2214.

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 302 W. Wicklow Ave., Greeley. Menu includes deep fried fish, baked beans, french fries, mac & cheese, salad, desserts and drinks; $12.50 for adults, $8 for children 6 and older, $40 for a family of four (two adults and two children); children 5 and younger eat for free. Continues every Friday through March 31.

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Old Town Hall, 1900 Central Ave., Kearney. Menu includes fried and baked fish, shrimp, baked potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll, tea, lemonade or coffee for $15. A mac & cheese side or kids meal can be obtained for $4. Continues every Friday through March 31.

St. Michael’s Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., KC Hall, 521 W. Church St., Albion. Menu includes fried fish, baked potato, french fries, green beans, coleslaw, dinner roll, drinks and ice cream; suggested donation is $15. Continues every Friday through April 7.

Knights of Columbus No. 2388 of Broken Bow fish fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, 1407 S. “E” St., Broken Bow. Menu includes fried fish, fried shrimp, potato salad, coleslaw, desserts, coffee, tea, water, and bread and butter; $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12; free for 5 and younger.

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Sacred Heart’s Parish Center, 747 “I” St., Burwell. Menu includes fish, potato salad, green beans, dessert and beverages; $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger.

Loup City/Ravenna Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Josaphat’s Parish Hall, 709 N. Ninth St., Loup City. Meal includes hand-battered fried fish, cheesy potatoes, sauerkraut and dumplings, coleslaw, dinner roll and homemade desserts; $12 for adults, $6 for children 12 and younger. Also scheduled for March 17 and March 31.

Knights of Columbus for Spalding and Ericson fish fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish Center, 150 Marguerite St., Spalding. Menu includes deep fat-fried pollock, coleslaw, salad, drinks and ice cream for dessert; $13 for adults with a discount for families.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, March 4

Triple Crown Vendor Show, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Heartland Event Center; Carmen Reinsch, iloveshows@outlook.com

Mountain Oyster Feed, 28th annual, hosted by Sons of the American Legion #$53, 5 to 8 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Menu includes mountain oysters, ham, baked beans, cole slaw; $25 for adults, $10 for children 6-12, children 5 and younger eat for free. Karaoke will follow.

Merrick County drive-thru food bank, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until food is gone), Central City Municipal Airport, 1346 Ormsby Road, Central City (note new location). Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat; 308-946-2853.

Sunday, March 5

Spring piano concert, featuring Wood River High School junior Joshya Luehr, 2:30 p.m., high school Performing Arts Theater. Presented by the Celebrate Wood River Performing Arts Series; free.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.