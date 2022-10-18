What's Going On: Local events in and around Grand Island

Tuesday, Oct. 18

“The Hallelujah Girls,” auditions for the Grand Island Little Theatre’s holiday show, 7 to 8:30 p.m., College Park Auditorium (use the backstage entrance on the southwest side of the building, door number 3). Cast for this comedy includes two men and six women; be prepared to read a selection from the script (director’s choice). Production dates are Dec. 7-11; Jim Truell, director, 308-380-1001 or jtruell@truelllaw.com; or Jeannee Fossberg, 308-379-2015.

Offutt Brass, the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band brass ensemble, 7 p.m., Fuhr Hall of Music, Perkins Recital Hall, Hastings College, Hastings; free.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Offutt Brass, the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band brass ensemble, 7 p.m., Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre, Central City; free.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Offutt Brass, the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band brass ensemble, 6 p.m., Miriam Drake Theatre, UNK Fine Arts Building, Kearney; free.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Oct. 21

Jurassic Quest, Friday through Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Fonner Park. Timed entry tickets (starting at $22 for kids and adults and $19 for seniors) are available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; www.jurassicquest.com

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Imagination Bacon — Bacon & Brews for Books! 6 to 9 p.m., Heartland Events Center. Event includes unlimited bacon-inspired appetizers, local craft brews and wines; auction and entertainment from Blackberry Winter, to support the Imagination Library Program. Tickets are $30; Heartland United Way, 308-382-2675.

Annual chicken noodle dinner, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer. Menu includes homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad and dessert; $9 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, children 5 and younger eat for free. Takeout meals available; 308-382-5446.

Offutt Brass, the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band brass ensemble, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, Aurora; free.