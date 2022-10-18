 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's Going On: Local events in and around Grand Island

Show patrons walk among the dinosaurs during Jurassic Quest’s visit to Grand Island in 2019. One of North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experiences will be back in Grand Island when the show opens Friday, Oct. 21 in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

“The Hallelujah Girls,” auditions for the Grand Island Little Theatre’s holiday show, 7 to 8:30 p.m., College Park Auditorium (use the backstage entrance on the southwest side of the building, door number 3). Cast for this comedy includes two men and six women; be prepared to read a selection from the script (director’s choice). Production dates are Dec. 7-11; Jim Truell, director, 308-380-1001 or jtruell@truelllaw.com; or Jeannee Fossberg, 308-379-2015.

Offutt Brass, the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band brass ensemble, 7 p.m., Fuhr Hall of Music, Perkins Recital Hall, Hastings College, Hastings; free.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Offutt Brass, the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band brass ensemble, 7 p.m., Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre, Central City; free.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Offutt Brass, the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band brass ensemble, 6 p.m., Miriam Drake Theatre, UNK Fine Arts Building, Kearney; free.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Oct. 21

Jurassic Quest, Friday through Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Fonner Park. Timed entry tickets (starting at $22 for kids and adults and $19 for seniors) are available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; www.jurassicquest.com

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Imagination Bacon — Bacon & Brews for Books! 6 to 9 p.m., Heartland Events Center. Event includes unlimited bacon-inspired appetizers, local craft brews and wines; auction and entertainment from Blackberry Winter, to support the Imagination Library Program. Tickets are $30; Heartland United Way, 308-382-2675.

Annual chicken noodle dinner, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer. Menu includes homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad and dessert; $9 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, children 5 and younger eat for free. Takeout meals available; 308-382-5446.

Offutt Brass, the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band brass ensemble, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, Aurora; free.

