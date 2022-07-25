 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's Going On: Local happenings in the Grand Island area

  • Updated
072818)_nebraska's_big_rodeo001_ac.JPG

Neil Solomond from Saskatchewan, part of the Canadian Chuckwagon racers,  turns his team of horses in the mud while competing in a Chuck Wagon Race during the 97th Nebraska’s Big Rodeo in Burwell in 2018. This year's rodeo runs Wednesday through Saturday.

 ANDREW CARPENEAN, THE INDEPENDENT

Tuesday, July 26

Recovery in the Park Celebration, 12th annual hosted by Horizon Recovery and Counseling Center and Unity Houses beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Chautauqua Park, 2219 W. Fifth St., Hastings. Event includes a free barbecue; family and kids activities and ice cream from Special Scoops; free, but donations appreciated; 402-462-2066.

Sherman County Fair, through Thursday, Loup City. Special events include a barbecue, 4 to 7:30 p.m., VFW Hall, freewill donations.

Wednesday, July 27

Nebraska’s Big Rodeo, through Saturday, Burwell. Rodeo performances at 7 p.m. each day. Schedule/information: nebraskasbigrodeo.com.

Garfield County Frontier Fair, through Sunday, Burwell.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, July 28

“Forever Red, White & Blue in 22,” the 151st Hamilton County Fair, through Sunday, Aurora. Special events include opening ceremonies, 6 p.m. Thursday; trailer races, 7 p.m., and the Tim Zach Band, 9 p.m. Friday; and demolition derby, 7 p.m., and Midwest Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. Saturday; www.hamiltoncofairgrounds.org

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, July 29

Hear Grand Island, featuring The Killigans, Waltzer, Casii Stephan and DJ Cayleen, Railside Plaza. Gates open at 6 p.m., music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 5. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI/

Band on the Bricks, featuring Soca Jukebox, island-infused party band from Missouri, 6 p.m., downtown Aurora. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to join this free family-friendly street festival with food vendors, cold beer, kids activities and dancing in the streets.

Kearney County Ag Society Fair, through Monday, Minden. Special events include a community barbecue, 6:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday; and a kiddie tractor pull, 2 p.m., and ranch rodeo, 6:30 p.m. Sunday; Kearney County Fair on Facebook.

