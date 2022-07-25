What's Going On: Local happenings in the Grand Island area

Tuesday, July 26

Recovery in the Park Celebration, 12th annual hosted by Horizon Recovery and Counseling Center and Unity Houses beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Chautauqua Park, 2219 W. Fifth St., Hastings. Event includes a free barbecue; family and kids activities and ice cream from Special Scoops; free, but donations appreciated; 402-462-2066.

Sherman County Fair, through Thursday, Loup City. Special events include a barbecue, 4 to 7:30 p.m., VFW Hall, freewill donations.

Wednesday, July 27

Nebraska’s Big Rodeo, through Saturday, Burwell. Rodeo performances at 7 p.m. each day. Schedule/information: nebraskasbigrodeo.com.

Garfield County Frontier Fair, through Sunday, Burwell.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, July 28

“Forever Red, White & Blue in 22,” the 151st Hamilton County Fair, through Sunday, Aurora. Special events include opening ceremonies, 6 p.m. Thursday; trailer races, 7 p.m., and the Tim Zach Band, 9 p.m. Friday; and demolition derby, 7 p.m., and Midwest Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. Saturday; www.hamiltoncofairgrounds.org

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, July 29

Hear Grand Island, featuring The Killigans, Waltzer, Casii Stephan and DJ Cayleen, Railside Plaza. Gates open at 6 p.m., music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 5. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI/

Band on the Bricks, featuring Soca Jukebox, island-infused party band from Missouri, 6 p.m., downtown Aurora. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to join this free family-friendly street festival with food vendors, cold beer, kids activities and dancing in the streets.

Kearney County Ag Society Fair, through Monday, Minden. Special events include a community barbecue, 6:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday; and a kiddie tractor pull, 2 p.m., and ranch rodeo, 6:30 p.m. Sunday; Kearney County Fair on Facebook.