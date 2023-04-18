Ongoing

Hastings College senior thesis gallery show, featuring the work of five senior art majors, through April 20, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E 12th St., Hastings. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Crossing the Line,” presented by the UNK World Affairs Conference 2022, through April 22, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 S. Second St. Exhibit features the work of six immigrant artists currently residing in the United States, prints from a group of students and professors from the Wroclaw Art Academy in Poland, and photographs created by the Mykolaiv Young Photographer’s Group from Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Enjoy the View,” featuring student artwork and photography, through April 28, Platte Building (second floor), Central Community College-Hastings. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; no admission charge.

Tuesday, April 18

“Building Community Together,” 5:15 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Topics of discussion include the Police Substation and the library’s general community outreach; 308-385-5333.

“Mad Queen of the Prairies,” a Humanities Nebraska program presented by Jeff Barnes, 7 p.m., Alice M. Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora. Barnes will share rarely seen images and seldom-heard stories of the unconventional first years of the Nebraska Territory. Free; 402-694-2272.

Wednesday, April 19

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, April 20

“For the Love of Children” banquet and celebration, Riverside Golf Club; social hour starts at 5:30 p.m., dinner served at 6, program follows at 7. Hosted by the Association for Child Abuse Prevention, in collaboration with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska, Boys Town, First Light, Heartland CASA and Willow Rising. Tickets are $35 and available from any of the hosting organizations; Brenna Poindexter, 308-384-3456.

“Protecting Yourself and Your Family from Radon,” hosted by CHI Health St. Francis and the Central District Health Department, noon to 1 p.m., St. Francis conference room 6, 2620 W. Faidley. Program explores the basics of this common cancer-causing gas found in most homes and how to fix the problem; St. Francis Regional Cancer Center 308-398-8912.

“The Whale,” presented by the Hastings College Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Scott Studio Theatre, Hastings College. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and non-HC students. Note: this production contains mature language and themes.

Nebraska Bigfoot Pre-conference grand opening, 2 p.m., Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center, 1205 E. 42nd St., Hastings; 402-705-0000.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, April 21

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave., Hastings (inside Good Samaritan Village); performances continue April 28-30. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students; www.hctheatre.org

“Death by Chocolate,” presented by the Grand Island Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, College Park auditorium. Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for children 12 and younger; box office: 308-382-2586 or githeatre.org.

“Spaceballs,” Grand Comic Fest free movie night, 7 p.m., Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third; 308-381-2667 or www.grandmovietheatre.com.

Nebraska Bigfoot Conference, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Hastings City Auditorium, 400 N. Hastings Ave., Hastings. Event includes speakers, movies and more. Admission is $25 per day for adults and $10 for students 12 and younger; Friday night movie is $15; 402-705-0000.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, April 22

Grand Comic Fest V, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center. Event features comic book professionals Phil Hester, Deryl Skelton, Anthony Apodaca, James Hostler, Jim Mehsling, Martin Zavala and Tony Fleecs; vendors, educational panel, cosplays, and more. Admission is $10 per day; $15 for a two-day pass; children 12 and younger admitted free.

“World War II POW Camps in Nebraska,” presented by local historian Michelle Setlik, 9:30 a.m., Wood River Rural High School theater lobby, 13800 W. Wood River Road. Program will focus on the history of prisoner of war camps in Nebraska and their impact on the region. Presented as part of the Celebrate Performing Arts Series, there is no admission charge; Vince Boudreau, 308-583-2961 or www.wrcommunityfoundation.com/celebratewr.

“Goin’ Hog Wild for the Y,” 5 to 9 p.m., to benefit the Grand Island YMCA, Dinsdale’s Barn Bar at Fonner Park. Event includes food from Whitefoot Catering with pork donated by the Nebraska Pork Producers, music from Tim Zach, raffles, online auction, cash bar and more. Tickets are $50; purchase at the Y or online at cbo.io/tickets/giymca/hogwild. Event is for those age 21 and older; 308-395-9622 or giymca.org

Bockfest, 3 to 10 p.m., the Liederkranz courtyard, First and Walnut. Event includes music from the Polka Police, food, beer poking and more. Admission for non-members is $10; 308-382-9337.

“Touch A Truck,” second annual event hosted by the Imagination City Children’s Museum, in partnership with Kramer’s Wrecker Service, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sam’s Club parking lot. Event provides an opportunity for kids and their families to explore a variety of sizes of trucks and equipment from local companies. No admission charge; 308-385-8377 or www.giimaginationcity.com.

“JuneBug Finds Her Forever Home,” author talk and book signing featuring Brenda Johnson, noon to 2 p.m., Kearney Area Children’s Museum, 5827 Fourth Ave., Kearney. Admission is $8 for adults, $9 for kids 1-13. $7 for seniors 60 and older; 308-698-2228.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Sunday, April 23

Scrabble Tournament, 13th annual event to benefit the Literacy Council of Grand Island, 1 to 4 p.m., 115 W. Charles St.; registration deadline is Thursday, April 20; 308-675-3292 or info@giliteracy.org.

Cowboy Church, hosted by Destiny Church of grand Island, 3 p.m., Stolley Park, 2103 W. Stolley Park Road. Featured activities include Joan Wells, world champion trick roper , Curt Pfeil Band Christian country concert, kids games, food, ice cream and more Free; https://ihaveadestiny.com/life-s-arena-cowboy-church.

Springfest, 11th annual, 1 to 6 p.m., Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning, 4705 DLD Road, just west of Hastings. Activities for all ages will include family activities, farm animals, farm equipment displays, vendors, food and more. Free; donations appreciated; www.prairieloft.org.

Hastings Symphony Orchestra, season finale concert featuring soloist Nathan Jensen, 3 p.m., Masonic Center Auditorium, 411 N. Hastings, Hastings. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors age 60 and older; www.hastingsymphony.com. Students admitted free; 402-469-9396.

Southern dinner and fish fry, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1104 A St., Aurora, Menu includes jambalaya, fried chicken, biscuits, red beans and rice, sweet potato pie, corn bread, barbecued ribs, fried fish and much more. Freewill offerings will go to support church missions including the Kyle Ediger Memorial Scholarship and International Medical Relief Fund, which serves across the globe in places like war-ravaged Ukraine, earthquake-stricken Turkey & Syria; Shari Peters, 402-631-7642.

UNK Choir Concert, 3 p.m., University of Nebraska Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.