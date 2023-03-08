Ongoing

Hastings College Faculty Art Exhibit, through March 29, Jackson Dinsdale Art Gallery, 700 E. 12th St., Hastings. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; no admission charge.

“Grand Island Art Club,” featuring works from members of the Grand Island Art Club, through March 31, Grand Island Public Library Art Alcove, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Wings Over the Platte,” 35th annual exhibit and sale, through April 2, Stuhr Museum. Exhibit features the works of more than 40 area artists that illustrate the wildlife, waterfowl and/or landscapes of the Platte River and its tributaries. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors age 60 and older, and $13 for youth age 6 to 12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

“Enjoy the View,” featuring student artwork and photography, through April 28, Platte Building (second floor), Central Community College-Hastings. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; no admission charge.

Wednesday, March 8

Grand Island Public Library spring break programs, 1124 W. First St. Schedule includes: Story time with Eddie the Comfort Dog, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; teen cosplay workshop, 2 p.m. Thursday; and “Storytelling and the Hispanic Oral Tradition,” a Humanities Nebraska program presented by Linda Garcia-Perez, 2 p.m. Friday; Laura Fentress or Erica Rogers, 308-385-5333, or visit gilibrary.org.

“Make My Mark Upon the Plains: Historical Marker Equity in Nebraska,” presented by Autumn Langemeier, noon Wednesday, Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave., Kearney. Free; Nathan Tye, UNK assistant history professor, 308-865-8860 or tyen@unk.edu

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, March 9

Central Catholic Elementary School groundbreaking ceremony, 10 a.m., 1200 N. Ruby.

Broadwell Avenue and U.P. Railroad crossing planning study public meeting, 5 to 6:30 p.m., community meeting room, Grand Island City Hall, 100 E. First St. The purpose of the study is to determine the need for improvements to improve safety and congestion at the Broadwell Avenue at-grade railroad crossing north of Third Street, evaluate impacts of potential alternatives and identify a locally recommended alternative for the Broadwell Avenue/UPRR crossing; 308-385-5455.

Grand Island Public Library spring break programs, 1124 W. First St. Schedule includes: Teen cosplay workshop, 2 p.m. Thursday, and “Storytelling and the Hispanic Oral Tradition,” a Humanities Nebraska program presented by Linda Garcia-Perez, 2 p.m. Friday; Laura Fentress or Erica Rogers, 308-385-5333, or visit gilibrary.org.

UNK Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m., University of Nebraska Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, March 10

“Storytelling and the Hispanic Oral Tradition,” a Humanities Nebraska program presented by Linda Garcia-Perez, 2 p.m. Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. First St.; Laura Fentress or Erica Rogers, 308-385-5333, or visit gilibrary.org.

First Christian Church craft and vendor show, noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 2400 W. 14th St. Event includes lunch (chili or chicken noodle soups and a cinnamon roll, $7.50).

“Helos and Burritos,” a Nebraska Army National Guard informational open house, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Army Aviation Support Facility, 3090 E. Airport Road (adjacent to the Central Nebraska Regional Airport). Tour the flight facility, explore helicopters and watch aircraft in action. For high school students and above; RSVP to Staff Sgt. Caleb Pongo, 308-440-1734.

“Happy Days: A New Musical,” presented by the Minden Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Minden Opera House, 322 E. Fifth St., Minden (continues March 17-19 and March 24-26). Tickets are $18; 308-832-0588 or mindenoperahouse.com

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Lenten Fish Fry, served by the Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar St. Menu includes fish, mac and cheese, potatoes, vegetables and desserts; freewill offerings. Continues every Friday through March 24; 308-384-2523.

St. Cecilia’s Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Centennial Hall, 301 W. Seventh St., Hastings. Menu includes fried and baked pollock, sides and drinks; $15 for adults; $12 for seniors; $8 for children 4-12; children 3 and younger eat for free. (dessert available for separate purchase). Continues every Friday through March 31.

Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2004 24th St., Central City. Menu will include fried and baked fish, sides, dessert and beverage; $15 per person, $8 for children 4-11; children 3 and younger eat for free; eat in, drive thru (south side of parish hall) or carry-out available. Continues every Friday through March 31; 308-946-2214.

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 302 W. Wicklow Ave., Greeley. Menu includes deep fried fish, baked beans, french fries, mac & cheese, salad, desserts and drinks; $12.50 for adults, $8 for children 6 and older, $40 for a family of four (two adults and two children); children 5 and younger eat for free. Continues every Friday through March 31.

Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Old Town Hall, 1900 Central Ave., Kearney. Menu includes fried and baked fish, shrimp, baked potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll, tea, lemonade or coffee for $15. A mac & cheese side or kids meal can be obtained for $4. Continues every Friday through March 31.

St. Michael’s Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., KC Hall, 521 W. Church St., Albion. Menu includes fried fish, baked potato, french fries, green beans, coleslaw, dinner roll, drinks and ice cream; suggested donation is $15. Continues every Friday through April 7.

Howard County Catholics, representing the communities of St. Paul, Elba and Farewell, Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Life Center, 713 Elm St., St. Paul. Menu includes baked and fried fish, potatoes, green beans, salad, dinner roll, dessert and drinks; $12 for adults, $5 for children 6-12; free for children 5 and younger; also scheduled for March 24.

Knights of Columbus for Our Lady of Perpetual Help Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic School gym, 527 N. 20th St., Ord. Menu includes fish, potato salad, mac and cheese, green beans, hush puppies, garlic bread, dessert and drinks; $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. Also scheduled for March 31.

Knights of Columbus No. 2388 of Broken Bow fish fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Callaway Community Center, 203 W. Kimball, Callaway. Menu includes fried fish, fried shrimp, potato salad, coleslaw, desserts, coffee, tea, water, and bread and butter; $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12; free for 5 and younger.

Knights of Columbus for Spalding and Ericson Lenten fish fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish Center, 150 Marguerite St., Spalding. Menu includes deep fat-fried pollock, coleslaw, salad, drinks and ice cream for dessert; $13 for adults with a discount for families.

Saturday, March 11

Tracy Lawrence + Clay Walker — One Night, Two Icons,” in concert with special guest Kimberley Kelly, 8 p.m., Heartland Events Center. Tickets are $37, $47, $63, $77 and $97 (plus fees); HEC box office (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday) or online at etix.com. VIP packages available for an additional charge. Clear bag policy enforced; doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Crane Trust Speaker Series, featuring staff presentations, 1 p.m., Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center, 9325 S. Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). Program includes: “Land Management at Crane Trust,” Tim Smith, director of land management, and Josh Wiese, range manager; “Science & Platte River Hydrology,” Carrie Roberts, director of conservation research, and Bethany Ostom, wildlife biologist; “Crane Trust History and Whooping Crane Research.” Dave Baasch; “Animal and Prairie Studies at Crane Trust” Alexa Rojas and Charlie Tate; and Crane Trust Virtual Programs,” Kylee Warren. No admission charge; 308-382-1820 or www.cranetrust.org

“Wolves in Blue: Stories of the North Brothers and Their Pawnee Scouts,” by Jean Lukesh, a Bygone Book Club program led by the author, 11 a.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Club is sponsored by the library and the Hall County Historical Society; 308-385-5333.

Nebraska Daughters of the American Revolution America 250! Patriot Marker dedication, 2 p.m., Kearney Archway community room, 3060 E. First Ave., Kearney; www.dar.org.

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinity UMC, 308-382-1952.

Sunday, March 12

Daylight saving

time begins

Grand Island Art Club artists reception, 2 to 4 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Exhibit will remain on display in the library’s art alcove through March 31; library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; Jeanne Simons, 308-385-5333, ext. 118, or jeannes@gilibrary.org

Chili Cook-off, 4 to 7 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer. Freewill donations for sampling soups and desserts. No cost to enter, cash prizes awarded. Information (or to enter): Sue Hieb, 308-379-4437, or the church office, 308-382-5446.

“Cranes of Blue Water and Beyond,” the story of the crane migration along the North and Central Platte rivers, presented by Kylee Warren, 2 p.m., Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center, 9325 S. Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). Part of Crane Trust’s Speaker Series, there is no admission charge; 308-382-1820 or www.cranetrust.org

“Over 80 Years of Quality Service,” a Hall County Historical Society Voices of the Past program focusing on Jerry’s Heating and Cooling, 2 p.m., Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets. Free for HCHS members; $5 for non-members.

“Civil War Medicine,” presented by Gary Rath of Hastings, 2 p.m., Merrick Foundation Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave., Central City. Hosted by the Merrick County Historical Museum and Humanities Nebraska; 308-624-3367 or merrickcountyhistory@gmail.com

Knights of Columbus annual spaghetti feed, 4:30 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 1420 Ninth St., Aurora. Menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, side salad, garlic bread and ice cream; $8 for adults, $4 for kids, family pass $30. Dine in, carry out or drive thru; proceeds will benefit the group’s scholarship fund.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.