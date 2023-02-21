Ongoing

“Sisters,” featuring paintings by Dorothy Lambert-Uhrmacher and photographs from Donna Lambert, through March 3, Grand Island Public Library Art Alcove, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

Hastings College All-Student Art Exhibition, featuring 45 works from 27 students, through Feb. 23, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. 12th St., Hastings. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Witnessing a Watershed,” featuring multimedia selections from the Platte Basin Timelapse project, through Feb. 23, Walker Art Gallery, Fine Arts Building, University of Nebraska at Kearney. Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; free admissions.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Fat Tuesday

Midnight Wanderers, bluegrass, Americana folk and country standards 7 p.m., College Park. Presented as part of the Grand Island Music Series, tickets are $15; 308-850-3307 or email gims@artsincorporated.org.

Boy Scout Troop 114 pancake feed, 4:30 to 7 p.m., First Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital Ave.; $8 for an individual or to-go box, $15 for two people, $20 for family; free for children 5 and younger.

First Christian Church “Soup to Go” fundraiser order deadline; available items include frozen homemade chicken noodle soup and chili for $8 per quart or $20 for three quarts; and fresh cinnamon rolls for $7 for a pan of six; pickup will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the church, 2400 W. 14th St. (enter on the west side); 308-382-6738 or 308-379-1490.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Ash Wednesday (first day of Lent)

BPO Does 147 soup supper and jewelry sale fundraiser, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Menu includes chili, potato and chicken noodle soups and also desserts; freewill donations. Proceeds will support the club’s charities.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Frisson, “America’s hottest new classical group from New York City,” presented by the Grand Island Concert Association, 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Senior High Auditorium. Single performance tickets are $30; 308-379-7612.

“Apples & Dystopia!” presented by author Matt Bell as part of the UNK Reynolds Visiting Writers Series, 7 p.m., main floor atrium, UNK Discovery Hall. Bell writes sci-fi, fairy tales, ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ novels and more; free.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Feb. 24

Rodeo Grand Island, PRCA event, 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Heartland Events Center (Friday evening event is PRCA Xtreme Bulls). Tickets start at $25 (plus fees); HEC box office or online at www.etix.com

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Hastings Community Theatre, 515 S. Fourth St. (located in Good Samaritan Village), Hastings. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students. Not recommended for children, contains strong language and adult themes; www.hctheatre.org

Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2004 24th St., Central City. Menu will include fried and baked fish, sides, dessert and beverage; $15 per person, $8 for children 4-11; children 3 and younger eat for free; eat in, drive thru (south side of parish hall) or carry-out available. Event will continue every Friday through March 31; 308-946-2214.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Tri-City Street Rod Exhibition, 50th annual, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Fonner Park. To commemorate the occasions, all vehicles on display will be at least 50 years old (or older!). Admission is $10; children 11 and younger admitted free when accompanied by an adult; www.HeartlandEventsCenter.com.

Mardi Gras Gala, fourth annual event to benefit Willow Rising, 5:30 a.m. Balz Banquet and Reception Hall, 213 N. Sycamore. Event includes meal, music, bingo and more; tickets are $75; www.eventbrite.com; Mia Wyatt, 308-382-8250.

“Complex Complexions: Colorism in Charleston, South Carolina During the Antebellum Period 1790-1865,” a “Stuhr-pendous Saturday” program, 2 p.m. Stuhr Museum. Included in regular admission, $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6 to 12; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Sunday, Feb. 26

Hastings Symphony Orchestra Young Artist and Youth Concert, 3 p.m., Masonic Center Auditorium, 411 N. Hastings Ave., Hastings. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 60 and older; www.hastingssymphony.com

Central Community College-Columbus band concert, 3 p.m., Fine Arts Theater, CCC-Columbus campus. Student work for the art and design department will be featured during the performance; freewill donations appreciated.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.