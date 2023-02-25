Ongoing

“Sisters,” featuring paintings by Dorothy Lambert-Uhrmacher and photographs from Donna Lambert, through March 3, Grand Island Public Library Art Alcove, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Rodeo Grand Island, PRCA event, 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Heartland Events Center (Friday evening event is PRCA Xtreme Bulls). Tickets start at $25 (plus fees); HEC box office or online at www.etix.com

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Hastings Community Theatre, 515 S. Fourth St. (located in Good Samaritan Village), Hastings. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students. Not recommended for children, contains strong language and adult themes; www.hctheatre.org

Tri-City Street Rod Exhibition, 50th annual, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Fonner Park. To commemorate the occasion, all vehicles on display will be at least 50 years old (or older!). Admission is $10; children 11 and younger admitted free when accompanied by an adult; www.HeartlandEventsCenter.com.

Mardi Gras Gala, fourth annual event to benefit Willow Rising, 5:30 a.m., Balz Banquet and Reception Hall, 213 N. Sycamore. Event includes meal, music, bingo and more; tickets are $75; www.eventbrite.com; Mia Wyatt, 308-382-8250

“Complex Complexions: Colorism in Charleston, South Carolina During the Antebellum Period 1790-1865,” a “Stuhr-pendous Saturday” program, 2 p.m. Stuhr Museum. Included in regular admission, $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6 to 12; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Sunday, Feb. 26

Grand Island Elks Lodge soup supper, 5:30 to 7 p.m., 631 S. Locust St. Menu includes chili, chicken tortilla and hamburger vegetable soups and also pies; freewill donations. Takeout available for those who bring their own container.

Hastings Symphony Orchestra Young Artist and Youth Concert, 3 p.m., Masonic Center Auditorium, 411 N. Hastings Ave., Hastings. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 60 and older; www.hastingssymphony.com

Central Community College-Columbus band concert, 3 p.m., Fine Arts Theater, CCC-Columbus campus. Student work for the art and design department will be featured during the performance; freewill donations appreciated.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.