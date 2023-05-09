Ongoing

Hastings College second senior thesis gallery show, featuring the work of five senior art majors, through May 13, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E 12th St., Hastings. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Art exhibit featuring work by local artist Casey Hansen, through May 26, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

Tuesday, May 9

“History and Importance of the Crane Trust to Cranes,” presented by wildlife biologist David Baasch, 7 p.m., Crane Trust Nature and Visitors Center, 9324 Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). Presented as part of the center’s monthly speaker series, the program will be preceded by a potluck dinner at 6:30; bring a covered dish to share if you wish. Free; 308-382-1820.

“Revisiting Masterworks,” presented by the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., UNK Fine Arts Recital Hall, University of Nebraska at Kearney. Season finale concert includes Jean Sibelius’ “Finlandia” and Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” and a performance from the second winner of the UNK Student Concerto-Aria competition. Tickets are $13 for adults, $5 for youth ages 10-18, free for UNK students with ID; UNK box office: 308-865-8417.

Pitch Tournament, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement dining room, 3390 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island; Deb Quick, 308-381-4100.

Wednesday, May 10

Grand Island Tourism open house, in recognition of National Travel and Tourism Week, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 201 W. Third St. Event features samples of food from area restaurants, an announcement of the 2023 Hear Grand Island concert lineup, information about the Nebraska Passport program and more; 308-382-4400.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, May 11

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, May 12

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., The Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, May 13

American Kennel Club All Breeds Dog Show, Obedience and Rally Trials, 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center. Hosted by the Grand Island Kennel Club; admission at the door is $5 for adults, children 12 and younger admitted free.

Coffee and Fishing, hosted by Reel Men and Reel Ladies of Nebraska, 8 to 11 a.m., Sucks Lake. 809 S. Harrison. Bring your own coffee; cookies and goodies provided; Bruce J. Berck Sr., 308-850-8464; reelmennebraska@gmail.com

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34, Grand Island; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinity UMC, 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Sunday, May 14

Mother’s Day

Grand Island Senior High graduation, 2 p.m., Heartland Events Center.

Northwest High School graduation, 2 p.m., Rosencrants Gymnasium.

Grand Island Central Catholic graduation, 2 p.m., south gym, 1200 N. Ruby.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.