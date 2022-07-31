What's Going On

Sunday, July 31
Old Gospel Hour Hymn Sing, 4 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, Ninth and Baxter streets, St. Paul; Dennis, 702-469-0788, or www.stpaulgrace.org
Merrick County Fair, through Wednesday, Central City. Special events include a youth demolition derby on Sunday; 46th annual demolition derby on Monday, and Extreme Bull Riding on Tuesday; merrickcountyfair.com
Kearney County Ag Society Fair, through Monday, Minden. Special events include a kiddie tractor pull, 2 p.m., and ranch rodeo, 6:30 p.m. Sunday; Kearney County Fair on Facebook.
Custer County Fair, through Thursday, Broken Bow; www.custercountyfair.org
Valley County Fair, through Saturday, Ord; Valley County Fair on Facebook.
Garfield County Frontier Fair, last day, Burwell.
“Forever Red, White & Blue in 22,” the 151st Hamilton County Fair, last day, Aurora; www.hamiltoncofairgrounds.org
Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.