One of its most popular annual exhibits, “Wings Over the Platte” opens Saturday, Feb. 11, at Stuhr Museum.

This 35th annual exhibit and sale features works by more than 40 area artists that illustrate the wildlife, waterfowl and/or landscapes of the Platte River and its tributaries. This is a juried show, the exhibition will be judged, and nine awards will be presented in various categories.

Featured artist this year is Hastings native Mary Linnea Vaughan. She is an abstract, yet narrative, painter whose work exudes a strong painterly quality, capturing land form and earth entity. Her paintings are memorable for their ability to evoke meaning beyond the obvious with visual metaphor. Her art ranges from humorous, to animated, to lyrical with a profound awareness of the living planet.

The exhibit will remain on display through April 2, with a closing reception set for 2 to 4 p.m. on that date.

Stuhr Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors age 60 and older, and $13 for youth age 6 to 12; children 5 and younger admitted free.

For more information, call 308-385-5316 or check online at www.stuhrmuseum.org.