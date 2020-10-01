yourTicket briefs: Stuhr Museum to host ‘Art in the Arbor’

Colorful, symbolic and thought-provoking, these works of art help to define and illuminate the Native American experience from each artist’s unique vision and cultural background. For those unable to attend the exhibit in person, an online virtual exhibit is available at WillaCather.org.

Proceeds from the sale of artwork will support the artists, as well as the educational mission of the Willa Cather Foundation.

Artists featured are Austin Real River, one of Oklahoma’s few Plains Indian mask makers; Sonny Howelll who is inspired by the work of T.C. Cannon and Elias Rivera, and hopes to share his Pawnee heritage through his paintings of friends; John Eaves. a self-taught artist and member of the Native American Church, which inspires some of his work; and Bunky Echo-Hawk, an internationally known visual artist whose work is featured in galleries and museum exhibitions throughout the U.S. and the world.

The National Willa Cather Center Bookstore and Red Cloud Opera House Gallery are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Face coverings are required.

For information about guided and self-guided tours, contact the NWCC at www.willacather.org or 402-746-2653.

Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy.