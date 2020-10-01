yourTicket briefs: Stuhr Museum to host ‘Art in the Arbor’

To celebrate the opening of “No Fear; Demystifying the Artistic Process,” Stuhr Museum will host “Art in the Arbor” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the museum.
“No Fear” is an exhibit featuring the works of watercolor artist Matthew DeBoer, who will be on hand giving demonstrations and encouraging people to make art however they can using Stuhr Museum as inspiration.
Whether you’re a painter, photographer, writer, sculptor or anything in between, DeBoer and the museum want to encourage visitors to be inspired by the grounds and spend a fall Saturday creating art.
Visitors are also encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs as well as their own art supplies to participate in this event. Stuhr will have a limited amount of supplies on hand for purchase in the Stuhr Building.
Food trucks will be open on the grounds and the full “No Fear” exhibit is on display in the Stuhr Building. There will also be pop-up events in Railroad Town, so be sure to visit!
To properly adhere to CDC health guidelines, groups are limted to 10 people or fewer. The museum also respectfully asks that masks be worn during the event.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for kids and free for Stuhr Museum members. For more information, call 308-385-5316.
UNK musical performances make the move online
KEARNEY — Several University of Nebraska at Kearney music groups will make their season debut with performances this month.
To ensure adherence to UNK COVID-19 capacity requirements, live attendance will be limited to guests invited by the performers and will be livestreamed.
The schedule includes:
— Thursday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., UNK Choraleers and Women’s Choir
— Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., Wind Ensemble
— Monday, Oct. 12, 7. 30 p.m., Men’s Chorus and Collegium
— Wednesday, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m., Kearney Area Percussion Ensemble
— Thursday, Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., Jazz/Rock Ensemble
The events can be viewed at https://www.unk.edu/academics/music/performing-art-live-stream-events.php
Hastings gallery features area artist
HASTINGS — Alex Shaw, a lifelong resident of the Holstein area, will be the featured artist at the Gallery on Lincoln Avenue through Oct. 31.
A reception is planned for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the gallery, 221 N. Lincoln Ave. in Hastings.
Shaw is a versatile artist who works in a wide range of media and mixed media. His work encompasses sketches in chalk and pastels, paintings and murals in oil and acrylic, and metal sculptures using rusty parts or new, clean metals. In addition to working full-time as a welder, he creates art for his clients through his business, Red Raven Creations.
“I love creating art because I enjoy bringing people’s ideas and imagination into being,” he said.
Shaw says he’s had a love of drawing from an early age. He took art classes throughout his high school years, and his interest in metal sculpture was sparked by a welding course he attended at Central Community College-Hastings.
Gallery hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, through Oct. 3, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, beginning Oct. 7.
For more information, contact Ann Martin at 402-984-5328 or azmart.1216@gmail.com
Red Cloud Opera House to host ‘Pawnee Art of Oklahoma’
RED CLOUD — The National Willa Cather Center will present “Pawnee Art of Oklahoma,” an exhibit featuring the works of four Native American artists, on display at the Red Cloud Opera House Gallery through Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Colorful, symbolic and thought-provoking, these works of art help to define and illuminate the Native American experience from each artist’s unique vision and cultural background. For those unable to attend the exhibit in person, an online virtual exhibit is available at WillaCather.org.
Proceeds from the sale of artwork will support the artists, as well as the educational mission of the Willa Cather Foundation.
Artists featured are Austin Real River, one of Oklahoma’s few Plains Indian mask makers; Sonny Howelll who is inspired by the work of T.C. Cannon and Elias Rivera, and hopes to share his Pawnee heritage through his paintings of friends; John Eaves. a self-taught artist and member of the Native American Church, which inspires some of his work; and Bunky Echo-Hawk, an internationally known visual artist whose work is featured in galleries and museum exhibitions throughout the U.S. and the world.
The National Willa Cather Center Bookstore and Red Cloud Opera House Gallery are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Face coverings are required.
For information about guided and self-guided tours, contact the NWCC at www.willacather.org or 402-746-2653.
