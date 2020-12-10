yourTicket: Hastings College theater honorary to produce ‘The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon’

HASTINGS — The Hastings College theater honorary Alpha Psi Omega is hosting a live virtual production of “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” by Don Zolodis, starting Thursday, Dec. 10.

Offered virtually via Zoom, show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The “Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” is a fast-paced, upbeat tale for the whole family to enjoy. The Hastings College actors will perform all 209 fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm from classics like Cinderella, Snow White and even Faithful Johannes, all wrapped up in one story.

There is no charge to watch this virtual show. To sign up, email the box office at tickets@hastings.edu with the date and time of the production you’d like to attend; an email with the Zoom link and passcode will follow.

HCT offers ‘Twelve Days of A Christmas Carol’

HASTINGS — In a nod to what’s going on in the world, Hastings Community Theatre will present a radio play version of “A Christmas Carol” online “on demand” for 12 days starting Monday, Dec. 14.