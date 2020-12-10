yourTicket: Hastings College theater honorary to produce ‘The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon’

HASTINGS — The Hastings College theater honorary Alpha Psi Omega is hosting a live virtual production of “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” by Don Zolodis, starting Thursday, Dec. 10.
Offered virtually via Zoom, show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The “Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” is a fast-paced, upbeat tale for the whole family to enjoy. The Hastings College actors will perform all 209 fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm from classics like Cinderella, Snow White and even Faithful Johannes, all wrapped up in one story.
There is no charge to watch this virtual show. To sign up, email the box office at tickets@hastings.edu with the date and time of the production you’d like to attend; an email with the Zoom link and passcode will follow.
HCT offers ‘Twelve Days of A Christmas Carol’
HASTINGS — In a nod to what’s going on in the world, Hastings Community Theatre will present a radio play version of “A Christmas Carol” online “on demand” for 12 days starting Monday, Dec. 14.
“A Christmas Carol” recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. After their visits, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man.
The production features Patrick Crawford as Ebenezer Scrooge, Ed Jarmer as the Narrator and Announcer, Adric Pyle as Fred, Colin Sandal as Bob Cratchit, and Jessica Brock as Mrs. Cratchit, plus a cast of 21.
Tickets to view the online production are $5 and are available at the theater’s website at hctheatre.org. Watch it on your time, with your loved ones (or all alone in your canopy bed like Scrooge).
Hastings College accepting applications for ‘summer experience’ program
HASTINGS — Open Space for the Visual and Performing Arts immersion experience for high school students is now accepting applications for the 2021 summer experience at hastings.edu/openspace.
The immersion programs — one for visual arts and one for performing arts — will run concurrently the same week, Sunday, June 6 through Saturday, June 12, 2021, on the Hastings College campus.
Open Space for the Visual Arts accepts up to 35 high school students who are currently juniors and display a high level of artistic ability. Selected students will spend their week in the world-class Jackson Dinsdale Art Center to gain hands-on experience in a range of art mediums and meet Hastings College faculty to discover future opportunities for careers in art.
Open Space for the Performing Arts will accept 35 high school sophomores and juniors with exceptional talent and interest in pursuing music and/or theater in college. This group will focus on advanced techniques and styles within a specific area of music (instrumental, piano, vocal) or theater (acting, technical theater).
Open Space for the Visual Arts and Performing Arts is valued at more than $1,000, but the Jackson Dinsdale Endowment Fund at the Hastings College Foundation grants each student a $750 scholarship to attend, lowering the student commitment to $250. However, no student will be turned away due to finances, as additional assistance is available to families who qualify for the free and reduced lunch program.
Student applications require a letter of recommendation and an audition or portfolio. The deadline to apply is March 15, 2021.
