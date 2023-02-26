Tom Gdowski, president and CEO of Equitable Bank, has announced that Sherri O’Callaghan has been named community bank president of the Grand Island market. She has also been appointed to the Board of Directors for Equitable Bank.

O’Callaghan has been with Equitable Bank for 14 years, most recently holding the position of senior vice president, mortgage lending manager. In the role of community bank president, she will be responsible for business development, commercial, ag and mortgage lending and the overall management of the Grand Island branches.

O’Callaghan has more than 30 years of experience in banking. She graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado (Boulder) and the Nebraska Bankers Association Advanced Schools of Banking. She currently serves on the Hall County Housing Authority Board and Amick Acres Homeowner’s Board.

She is the past president of the Nebraska Mortgage Association and past board member of the Federal Home Loan Bank/MPF National Advisory Council. She also served on the board of Big Brothers/Big Sisters and chaired the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce Business and Education Committee.

A graduate of Hall County Leadership Tomorrow, O’Callaghan is also a member of the Nebraska Mortgage Association’s Champion’s Circle and a recipient of the Platinum Award for mortgage production. She enjoys travel, golf and following the Huskers. O’Callaghan resides near Doniphan with her husband, Jeff. They have three sons and three grandchildren.

Equitable Bank has been in operation in Grand Island since 1882. A full-service bank with branches in Grand Island, North Platte, Elkhorn and Omaha, Equitable offers consumer, commercial and ag loans, mortgages, checking and savings accounts, and wealth management.