An error on a petition seeking to repeal a law granting tax credits to individuals who donate to private school scholarships has been corrected, the coalition behind the effort said.

In a news release on Tuesday, Support Our Schools Nebraska said the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office mistakenly labeled the signature-gathering sheets “Initiative Petition” rather than “Referendum Petition.”

The error was corrected as soon as it was discovered, a spokeswoman with the secretary of state’s office said, and new petitions were provided to Support Our Schools Nebraska on Monday.

The secretary of state will still accept signatures added to the wrongly labeled petitions June 12 and before, said communications specialist Jackie Ourada, while all signatures from June 13 onward will need to be on the corrected petitions.

Jenni Benson, the president of the Nebraska State Education Association, the statewide teachers’ union, said mix-up on the petition proofs would not negatively affect the signature-gathering effort.

“It’s just a hiccup,” Benson said in a news release. “The new petitions are already being printed and we’ll be distributing them yet (Tuesday).”

While both the initiative and referendum process require a certain number of valid signatures to put a measure before voters, there are different requirements and outcomes for both.

An initiative petition requires the signatures of 7% of all registered voters in the state, including 5% of voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties in order to add or change a law for the entire state.

A referendum petition is used to repeal a law recently-passed by the Legislature and requires the signatures of 10% of voters.

Referendum circulators, such as Support Our Schools Nebraska, must also get the signatures of 5% of voters in 38 counties.

If Support Our Schools Nebraska’s petition achieves those thresholds, the measure to repeal LB753 will go before voters in the November 2024 general election.

The bill introduced by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn will allow individuals and entities to reduce their tax liability by donating to scholarship funds for students across the state.

In each of the first two years the law is in place, a total of $25 million in tax credits will be available to donors, while that cap is set to increase to $100 million in the third year.

Supporters of the bill said the tax credit will help create opportunities for youth to obtain financial help to attend private or parochial schools who otherwise wouldn’t be able to attend one.

Opponents, which include teachers’ unions, school boards, education policy organizations, and advocates for students with disabilities, argue the tax credits will divert public funds to private schools.

Support Our Schools Nebraska, the coalition behind the referendum, announced the effort to repeal LB753 on May 31, the day after Gov. Jim Pillen signed it into law. The petition drive started on June 6.

Benson said Support Our Schools Nebraska’s goal was to collect 90,000 signatures in 90 days.