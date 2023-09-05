Erwin Charles Simants, who was twice put on trial for killing six members of a Lincoln County family in 1975 in a case that raised questions over the death penalty and mental illness that the state still wrestles with today, died last week in state custody.

Simants, who was 77, died Thursday at a Lincoln hospital, said Robert Lindemeier, his attorney. His cause of death wasn’t immediately known, but Lancaster County’s Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said Simants had complained of chest pains prior to his death Thursday afternoon at Bryan East Campus.

A grand jury will convene to investigate his death.

Simants has been in the Lincoln Regional Center since 1979, when he was found not responsible by reason of insanity — his second trial in one of Nebraska’s most notorious mass murders.

On Oct. 18, 1975, Simants carried a loaded rifle into his sister’s neighbor’s house in Sutherland, about 20 miles west of North Platte, where he killed the six members of the Kellie family in a case that shocked the western Nebraska town.

When he arrived at Henry and Audrey Marie Kellie’s house that day, where he’d been hired to do odd jobs, Simants first found their 10-year-old granddaughter, Florence, home alone.

He sexually assaulted and killed her, then shot the rest of the family as they arrived: first Henry Kellie, 66; then Audrey Marie, 57, who he sexually assaulted after killing; and then their son, David Kellie, 32, and his children, Deanna, 6, and Daniel, 5.

Sutherland residents locked their doors while authorities searched for Simants, who hid in a wooded area near the Kellie home. Police arrested him at his sister’s house the next day, and soon, prosecutors charged him with six counts of first-degree murder.

Before Simants ever faced a jury, his sensational case turned into a battle between the press and the judge, who issued a gag order barring reporters from a preliminary hearing for fear the publicity would make a fair trial impossible.

The U.S. Supreme Court found the judge’s order unconstitutional.

A jury in Lincoln County found Simants guilty, and he was sentenced to die in the electric chair.

But that sentence was overturned in 1979, when the Nebraska Supreme Court ordered a new trial because the sheriff, a trial witness, played cards with some of the jurors while they were sequestered.

At Simants’ second trial — this one held in Lancaster County — his newly appointed legal team deployed a defense based on a legal theory then considered risky and untried in Nebraska, focusing their arguments on his sanity.

After deliberating for 18 hours, jurors found Simants innocent by reason of insanity.

He spent the last 44 years of his life at the Lincoln Regional Center, the public psychiatric hospital that a judge sent him to following the jury’s 1979 verdict.

The second verdict prompted calls for changes to Nebraska’s insanity law, part of a movement in the legal world that gained national prominence when John Hinkley was found not responsible for shooting President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

Nebraska lawmakers changed the law that year, shifting the burden of proof from the prosecution to the defense and giving judges — not mental health boards — authority to decide when to release patients found not responsible by reason of insanity.

The law stands today.

Every year since 1979, Simants appeared before a Lincoln County judge, who reviewed psychiatric reports to determine whether Simants was still mentally ill and a danger to the public.

In 2013, Simants’ attorney said doctors agreed he was no longer mentally ill. By then, he was no longer taking psychiatric medication.

But Lincoln County District Judge Donald Rowlands found that Simants, then 68, remained mentally ill and dangerous, ordering he stay in a locked building at the Regional Center — a ruling that garnered praise from then-Gov. Dave Heineman.

Judges have come to the same conclusion each year since then and have also ruled against moving Simants to an inpatient or nursing home environment to deal with the health problems he battled as he aged.

His last competency evaluation was in December, when Judge Michael Piccolo ruled Simants was still considered mentally ill and dangerous and could only leave the regional center grounds for medical appointments and outings with staff or family members and friends.

Audrey Brown, the only surviving Kellie sibling who had moved to Colorado just weeks before Simants’ 1975 attack, died in 2018.

She had driven to Lincoln for Simants’ annual review hearings each year for more than three decades.

“I think the courts need to recognize, and the public needs to recognize, there was a real family involved in this, and somebody still loves them and cares about them,” she said in 2013.