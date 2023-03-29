Easter baskets for charity. Easter eggs from a scientific point of view. Easter eggs delivered by Easter bison (?!). Easter eggs in honor of a young man who loved the spring holiday more than anything. Easter candy. Easter crafts. Easter games. Easter music.

Whatever Easter fun you’re looking for, central Nebraska has it all.

Let’s take a look at Easter activities and events throughout the area.

Special events

— Easter Basket Extravaganza, 27th annual silent auction presented by Project Hunger, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, First Presbyterian Church, 2103 W. Anna (note new location).

This annual event features hundreds of Easter baskets created by local individuals and organizations available in a silent auction. Bidding begins at 10 a.m. with final bids at 3 p.m. A “buy it now” option will also be offered.

Proceeds will benefit the local food pantry and provide food for the Salvation Army Kitchen, Hope Harbor, HHS Gap Program, Food for Thought Backpack Program and other local programs. For more information, call 308-385-1590, email projecthunger@projecthunger.org or check online at projecthunger.org

— Easter Jam 2023, a celebration for the entire family, 9, 10:15 or 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1. Third City Christian Church, 4100 W. 13th St., Grand Island.

Third City Christian Church will host three sessions of its annual Easter Jam that features fun for the entire family. Events include singing, storytelling, egg hunts and candy … lots of candy! And it’s all free. Sessions begin at 9, 10:15 and 11:30 a.m., and all are identical, just pick the one that works the best for your family.

Registration is encouraged; sign up online at https://thirdcityc.churchcenter.com/regist.../events/1641595.

For more information, call 308-384-5038.

– Easter Egg-stravaganza, third annual, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Stuhr Museum.

The Easter Bunny is pretty busy this time of year, so the folks at Stuhr have enlisted the help of their very own Easter Bison to hide more than 2,000 eggs for the kiddos to find across the Stuhr Museum grounds.

Participants will be divided into three age groups for the egg hunt: children 3 years old and younger at 1:30 p.m. by the grass around the Stuhr Building, and ages 4-8 and 9-12 at 1:45 p.m. in the Arbor. Bring your own basket or sack.

Following the egg hunt, participants can get their pictures taken with the Easter Bison, play games in the Arbor, explore Railroad Town and take in the final days of the Wings Over the Platte Exhibit in the Stuhr Building.

Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $12 for youth ages 6-12 or free for kids 5 years old and younger. Families who receive food assistance through SNAP or WIC can show their card to receive admission for $3 per person (ages 6 and older) through Stuhr’s partnership with Museums for All.

For more information, call 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmusuem.org.

— Broedy Starkey Memorial Easter Egg Hunt, second annual, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 522 19th Ave., St. Paul.

Last year, the family of Broedy Starkey created an Easter egg hunt it hoped would become an annual tribute to a young man who died in a car accident in 2018 at the age of 22.

Two pastures northeast of St. Paul were filled with more than 4,500 plastic eggs filled with candy and other goodies.

It was the type of event that would have made Starkey happy as “Easter was one of his favorite holidays,” his mom, Tammy Huesinkvelt, said in a 2022 Independent article.

“He was just thinking about little kids all the time. He loved Easter.”

More than 300 people showed up for that inaugural event. This year promises to be even bigger with “multiple pastures full of thousands of eggs and prize eggs in each of them!”

Participants will be divided into two age groups: second grade and younger and third through sixth grade.

— Bunny Bash, hosted by the Imagination City Children’s Museum, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2, Conestoga Mall, Grand Island.

Come see the Easter Bunny at the museum’s annual Bunny Bash celebration. Spend time with the bunny, take pictures with him and then hop on over to create bunny crafts and play Easter-themed games.

Activities are free for members; admission for nonmembers is $5 for adults and $7 for kids age 2 and older. Grandparents are always admitted free on Sundays.

For more information, call 308-385-8377 or check online at www.giimaginationcity.com.

— Easter Eggstravaganza, 11th annual, 1 to 4:30 p.m., Sunday, April 2, Edgerton Explorit Center, 208 16th St., Aurora.

Do you have what it takes to drop a raw egg from a bucket truck 20 to 30 feet in the air and NOT have it break when it hits the ground? Is that even possible?

Sure it is, if you have the right materials to pack it in. And that’s the challenge in the SPLAT Egg Drop Construction challenge that is part of the Easter Extravaganza hosted by the Edgerton Explorit Center in Aurora. Once the eggs are wrapped in provided materials, they will be dropped from the bucket truck to determine the winner(s).

The event also includes “egg”citing science labs, egg toss contests, the change to explore hands-on exhibits and Easter egg hunts divided into groups for toddlers (0-3), young kids (4-6) and older kids (7 and up). Egg hunts start at 4 p.m.

Thanks to the Optimists Clubs of Aurora, there is no charge for any of the activities. For a complete schedule, check the center’s Facebook page. For more information, call 402-694-4032 or email edgertonexploritcenter@gmail.com.

Easter egg hunts

— Trinity Lutheran Church annual Easter Egg Hunt, 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1, 212 W. 12th St., Grand Island. An Easter-themed scavenger hunt will run throughout the event — come and go as you please. Refreshments will be served; bring your own baskets. In case of inclement weather, activities will be moved indoors. 308-382-0753.

— Northridge Assembly of God Church Easter Egg Hunt, for kids through fifth grade, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 3025 Independence Ave., Grand Island. Event includes more than 10,000 eggs, inflatables, carnival games, candy, popcorn, cotton candy, face painting and more; www.northridgegi.church.

— Easter Egg Hunt, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 8, Hy-Vee, 115 Wilmar Ave., Grand Island. Event includes three egg hunts (kids 6 years old and younger, 9 to 10 a.m.; kids 7-12 years old, 10 to 11 a.m.; and kids 12 years old and older, 11 a.m. to noon), balloon animals, face painting, pictures with the Easter Bunny and prizes. 308-381-3678.

— “Hop Downtown for Easter,” storefront Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, downtown Hastings. Event includes petting zoo, Easter Bunny photo op and more. All ages are welcome and are encouraged to participate. (Park in lot 4 to be closer to the fun!)

Wood River Area Community Choir to present Easter cantata

WOOD RIVER — The Wood River Area Community Choir will present “Come Walk With Me,” an Easter cantata, on Palm Sunday.

The performance is planned for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 408 11th St., Wood River. This cantata was originally planned for 2020, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.

Composed by Pepper Choplin and orchestrated by Stan Pethel, the cantata is put together through narration and song to help the audience walk the road that Jesus took to his sacrifice on Calvary.

Soloists performing include Kathy Pierce, Makenna Miller, Ali Klanecky, Alice Stewart and Margaret McGinnis, sopranos; Nathan Miller, Nick Lammers and Jay Stewart, tenors; and Travis Klanecky and Dan Davis, bass. Pierce and Travis Klanecky are also part of a quartet with Carol Deardorff and Scott Sahling.

The 32-member choir, under the direction of Vincent Boudreau, has members from Campbell, Cairo, Gibbon, Grand Island, Shelton and West Chester, Ohio, as well as Wood River.

There is no admission charge, but freewill offerings are always appreciated.

For more information, contact Boudreau at 308-583-2951.

Merryman Performing Arts Center to host Handel’s ‘Messiah’

KEARNEY — The Axtell Area Oratorio Society will present George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” at 7 p.m. Palm Sunday, April 2, at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney.

This performance will feature soloists from around the state, including Bethany Rouse, soprano, Lincoln; Senja Stephens, mezzo-soprano, Cozad; Brandon Watson, tenor, Lincoln; and Brett Epperson, bass, Hastings. The 60-member chorus will be accompanied by a full chamber orchestra.

Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for K-12 students and are available at the Merryman and the Solid Rock in Kearney, Joy’s Floral in Minden and My Fair Lady’s in Holdrege (cash or check ONLY). Tickets at the door will be $20.