Ongoing

“Enjoy the View,” featuring student artwork and photography, through April 28, Platte Building (second floor), Central Community College-Hastings. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; no admission charge.

Monday, April 3

Hastings College Jazz Festival concert, featuring the Hastings College Jazz Ensemble and guest soloist Bob Krueger, 7:3 p.m., French Memorial Chapel. Concert concludes a day-long festival with performances from Northwest High School, Grand Island, 9 a.m.; Lexington High School, 10 a.m.; Lexington High School II, 11 a.m.; Hastings Senior High School, 1 p.m.; Columbus High School, 2 p.m.; and Norris High School, 3 p.m. (all in French Memorial Chapel); no admission charge to any of the performances.

Tuesday, April 4

Donate Life flag-raising ceremony, to pay tribute to those who have saved lives through the gift of organ, eye and tissue donation, 10:30 a.m., CHI Health Good Samaritan, Emergency Room entrance, Kearney.

Wednesday, April 5

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, April 6

Pitch Party for Seniors, 2 to 3:30 p.m., The Heritage at Sagewood, 1920 Sagewood Ave., Grand Island. Parties usually offered the first Thursday of the month; Erica Long, 308-398-8005.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, April 7

Donate Life flag-raising ceremony, to pay tribute to those who have saved lives through the gift of organ, eye and tissue donation, 11:20 a.m., CHI Health St. Francis, main entrance, Grand Island.

Good Friday First Friday art opening reception, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Studio 10 Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St. Exhibit featuring contemporary landscape oil paintings by artist Beth Cole of Merna, remains on display through April 30. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 308-381-4001.

St. Michael’s Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., KC Hall, 521 W. Church St., Albion. Menu includes fried fish, baked potato, french fries, green beans, coleslaw, dinner roll, drinks and ice cream; suggested donation is $15. (Final one of the season.)

Wolbach Community Center fish fry, 6 to 8 p.m., 320 Center Ave., Wolbach. Menu includes fish, potatoes, baked beans and a variety of salads and desserts; $15 for adults, $8 for children 12 and younger; proceeds will help fund a splash pad at the community swimming pool. (Final one of the season.)

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, April 8

Northridge Assembly of God Church Easter Egg Hunt, for kids through fifth grade, 1 to 3 p.m., 3025 Independence Ave., Grand Island. Event inlcudes more than 10,000 eggs, inflatables, carnival games, candy, popcorn, cotton candy, face painting and more; www.northridgegi.church

Easter Egg Hunt, 9 a.m. to noon, Hy-Vee, 115 Wilmar Ave., Grand Island. Event includes three egg hunts (kids 6 and younger, 9 to 10 a.m.; kids 7-12, 10 to 11 a.m.; and kids 12 and older, 11 a.m. to noon); balloon animals, face-painting, pictures with the Easter Bunny and prizes; 308-381-3678.

“Hop Downtown for Easter,” storefront Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown Hastings. Event includes petting zoo, Easter Bunny photo op and more. All ages are welcome and encourage to participate.

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34, Grand Island; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinity UMC, 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.