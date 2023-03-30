Ongoing

Grand Island Art Club exhibit, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Exhibit will remain on display in the library’s art alcove through March 31; library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; Jeanne Simons, 308-385-5333, ext. 118, or jeannes@gilibrary.org.

“Wings Over the Platte,” 35th annual exhibit and sale, through April 2, Stuhr Museum. Exhibit features the works of more than 40 area artists that illustrate the wildlife, waterfowl and/or landscapes of the Platte River and its tributaries. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors age 60 and older, and $13 for youth age 6 to 12; children 5 and younger are admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org.

“Enjoy the View,” featuring student artwork and photography, through April 28, Platte Building (second floor), Central Community College-Hastings. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; no admission charge.

Thursday, March 30

“So What, Now What?” presented by JoAnne Owens-Nauslar, as part of the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s 50th anniversary celebration of Title IX, 4:30 p.m., Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room, UNK campus.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, March 31

“Big Fish — School Edition,” spring musical presented by Grand Island Senior High,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, GISH main auditorium. Tickets range from $10 to $15 and are available online; gips.org/gishtheatre

Nebraska Mennonite Relief Sale, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and 8:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Hamilton County Fairgrounds, Aurora. Mennonite and Anabaptist churches from Nebraska and Colorado work together to raise funds for Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), a worldwide ministry dedicated to meeting emergency needs and assisting in economic development throughout the world; www.nebraskamccsale.org/

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Cheese enchilada dinners, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, Grand Island. Meals include enchiladas, rice, beans, chips and salsa and guacamole; $10 for adults, $5 for children 10 and younger. Carry-out available; 308-384-2523.

St. Cecilia’s Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Centennial Hall, 301 W. Seventh St., Hastings. Menu includes fried and baked pollock, sides and drinks; $15 for adults; $12 for seniors; $8 for children 4-12; children 3 and younger eat for free. (dessert available for separate purchase); last one of the season.

Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2004 24th St., Central City. Menu will include fried and baked fish, sides, dessert and beverage; $15 per person, $8 for children 4-11; children 3 and younger eat for free; eat in, drive thru (south side of parish hall) or carry-out available; last one of the season; 308-946-2214.

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 302 W. Wicklow Ave., Greeley. Menu includes deep fried fish, baked beans, french fries, mac & cheese, salad, desserts and drinks; $12.50 for adults, $8 for children 6 and older, $40 for a family of four (two adults and two children); children 5 and younger eat for free; last one of the season.

Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Old Town Hall, 1900 Central Ave., Kearney. Menu includes fried and baked fish, shrimp, baked potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll, tea, lemonade or coffee for $15. A mac & cheese side or kids meal can be obtained for $4; last one of the season.

St. Michael’s Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., KC Hall, 521 W. Church St., Albion. Menu includes fried fish, baked potato, french fries, green beans, coleslaw, dinner roll, drinks and ice cream; suggested donation is $15. Continues through April 7.

Wolbach Community Center fish fry, 6 to 8 p.m., 320 Center Ave., Wolbach. Menu includes fish, potatoes, baked beans and a variety of salads and desserts; $15 for adults, $8 for children 12 and younger; proceeds will help fund a splash pad at the community swimming pool. Continues through April 7.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church annual fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., 408 W. 11th St., Wood River. Menu includes beer-battered fish, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, green beans and dinner rolls, plus desserts made by church ladies; $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12; children 5 and younger eat for free.

Knights of Columbus for Our Lady of Perpetual Help Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic School gym, 527 N. 20th St., Ord. Menu includes fish, potato salad, mac and cheese, green beans, hush puppies, garlic bread, dessert and drinks; $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger.

Knights of Columbus No. 2388 of Broken Bow fish fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Ansley Municipal Auditorium, 720 Douglas St., Ansley. Menu includes fried fish, fried shrimp, potato salad, coleslaw, desserts, coffee, tea, water, and bread and butter; $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12; free for 5 and younger.

Loup City/Ravenna Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Josaphat’s Parish Hall, 709 N. Ninth St., Loup City. Meal includes hand-battered fried fish, cheesy potatoes, sauerkraut and dumplings, coleslaw, dinner roll and homemade desserts; $12 for adults, $6 for children 12 and younger.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church fish fry, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Kenesaw Fire Hall, 115 Maple St., Kenesaw. Menu includes fish with an option of mac and cheese, coleslaw, french fries, dessert and drinks; $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $6 for children within the family group; children age 3 and younger eat for free.

Knights of Columbus for Spalding and Ericson Lenten fish fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish Center, 150 Marguerite St., Spalding. Menu includes deep fat-fried pollock, coleslaw, salad, drinks and ice cream for dessert; $13 for adults with a discount for families.

Saturday, April 1

Race for GRACE, 13th annual, 10k and 2-mile run/walk, 9 a.m., the Liederkranz, First and Walnut streets, Grand Island. Proceeds benefit the GRACE Cancer Foundation; www.gracefoundationgi.org/race-for-grace

Easter Basket Extravaganza, 27th annual silent auction sponsored by Project Hunger, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2103 W. Anna, Grand Island. Proceeds will benefit the local food pantry and provide food for the Salvation Army Kitchen, Hope Harbor, HHS Gap Program, Food for Thought Backpack Program and other local programs; 308-385-1590, email projecthunger@projecthunger.org or check online at projecthunger.org

Easter Egg-stravaganza, third annual, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Stuhr Museum. Event features more than 2,000 for the kiddos to find across the museum grounds. Participants will be divided into three age groups: 3 and younger, 1:30 p.m., grass around the Stuhr Building; 4-8 and 9-12, 1:45 p.m. in the Arbor; bring your own basket or sack. Event also includes photo ops with the Easter Bison (the Bunny is pretty busy!), games, explore Railroad Town and more. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $12 for youth ages 6-12; free for kids 5 and younger; discounts available for families who receive food assistance through SNAP or WIC; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmusuem.org

Easter Jam 2023, a celebration for the entire family, 9, 10:15 or 11 a.m., Third City Christian Church, 4100 W. 13th St., Grand Island. Event includes fun, music and, of course, Easter egg hunts. All events are identical; choose the time that works best for your family, registration recommended, https://thirdcityc.churchcenter.com/regist.../events/1641595 ; 308-384-5038.

Trinity Lutheran Church annual Easter egg hunt, 10:30 a.m. to noon, 212 W. 12th St., Grand Island. Easter-themed scavenger hunt will run throughout the event, come and go as you please. Refreshments will be served; bring your own baskets. In case of inclement weather, activities will be moved indoors; 308-382-0753

Stolley Park Railroad, opening weekend, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

2023 Plainsongs Celebration of Poetry and Prose, 7 p.m., The Lark, 809 W. Second ST., Hastings. Event features six local and visiting writers who will read from their latest work. Doors open at 6:30 with live music by local artists Turner McGehee and Adam Jacobs; No admission charge.

Merrick County drive-thru food bank, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until food is gone), Central City Municipal Airport, 1346 Ormsby Road, Central City (note new location). Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat; 308-946-2853.

Sunday, April 2

Palm Sunday

“Come Walk With Me,” an Easter cantata presented by the Wood River Area Community Choir, 2:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 408 11th St., Wood River. No admission, but freewill donations appreciated; Vince Boudreau, 308-583-2951.

“Wings Over the Platte,” closing reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Stuhr Museum;308-385-5316 or check online at www.stuhrmuseum.org

“A Holocaust Survivor,” presented by Dr. Steven Wees of Omaha, 2 p.m., Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre. Wees will share the story of his mother, Elizabeth Bodek Wees, who spent time in the Mukacevo Ghetto, as well as several concentration camps, including Auschwitz and Ravensbruck. She survived multiple death marches, and was eventually liberated by the Soviet Army. Presented by the Merrick Arts Council, admission for non-members is $15 for adults; all students will be admitted free; 308-940-0274 or macatthepac@gmail.com

George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah,” presented by the Axtell Area Oratorio Society, 7 p.m. at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for K-12 students and are available at the Merryman and the Solid Rock in Kearney, Joy’s Floral in Minden and My Fair Lady’s in Holdrege (cash or check ONLY). Tickets at the door will be $20.

Broedy Starkey Memorial Easter Egg Hunt, second annual, 1:30 p.m., 522 19th Ave., St. Paul. Event includes two pastures full of eggs with prize eggs in each; participants will be divided into two age groups: second grade and younger and third through sixth grade. Starkey died of a car accident in 2018 at age 22.

Bunny Bash, hosted by the Imagination City Children’s Museum, 1 to 5 p.m., Conestoga Mall, Grand Island. Spend time with the Easter Bunny, take pictures and then hop on over to create bunny crafts and play Easter-themed games. Activities are free for members; admission for nonmembers is $5 for adults and $7 for kids age 2 and older. Grandparents always admitted free on Sundays; 308-385-8377 or www.giimaginationcity.com/

Edgerton Easter Eggstravaganza, 11th annual, 1 to 4:30 p.m., Edgerton Explorit Center, 208 16th St., Aurora. Event includes bubbles show, science activity stations, SPLAT egg drop contest, egg toss contest, bounce houses and three Easter egg hunts for kids (divided by age groups, starts at 4 p.m.). Free; sponsored by the Optimists Club of Aurora; 402-694-4032.

Palm Sunday Breakfast, hosted by the Friends of Paplin, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Francis Hall in Ashton. Menu includes breakfast casseroles, sausage, pancakes, fruit, homemade rolls, juice and coffee; freewill donations. Event also includes raffles and a silent auction.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.