Ongoing

“Enjoy the View,” featuring student artwork and photography, through April 28, Platte Building (second floor), Central Community College-Hastings. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; no admission charge.

Sunday, April 2

Palm Sunday

“Come Walk With Me,” an Easter cantata presented by the Wood River Area Community Choir, 2:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 408 11th St., Wood River. No admission, but freewill donations appreciated; Vince Boudreau, 308-583-2951.

“A Holocaust Survivor,” presented by Dr. Steven Wees of Omaha, 2 p.m., Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre. Wees will share the story of his mother, Elizabeth Bodek Wees, who spent time in the Mukacevo Ghetto, as well as several concentration camps, including Auschwitz and Ravensbruck. She survived multiple death marches, and was eventually liberated by the Soviet Army. Presented by the Merrick Arts Council, admission for non-members is $15 for adults; all students will be admitted free; 308-940-0274 or macatthepac@gmail.com

George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah,” presented by the Axtell Area Oratorio Society, 7 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for K-12 students and are available at the Merryman and the Solid Rock in Kearney, Joy’s Floral in Minden and My Fair Lady’s in Holdrege (cash or check ONLY). Tickets at the door will be $20.

Broedy Starkey Memorial Easter Egg Hunt, second annual, 1:30 p.m., 522 19th Ave., St. Paul. Event includes two pastures full of eggs with prize eggs in each; participants will be divided into two age groups: second grade and younger and third through sixth grade. Starkey died of a car accident in 2018 at age 22.

Bunny Bash, hosted by the Imagination City Children’s Museum, 1 to 5 p.m., Conestoga Mall, Grand Island. Spend time with the Easter Bunny, take pictures and then hop on over to create bunny crafts and play Easter-themed games. Activities are free for members; admission for nonmembers is $5 for adults and $7 for kids age 2 and older. Grandparents always admitted free on Sundays; 308-385-8377 or www.giimaginationcity.com/

Edgerton Easter Eggstravaganza, 11th annual, 1 to 4:30 p.m., Edgerton Explorit Center, 208 16th St., Aurora. Event includes bubbles show, science activity stations, SPLAT egg drop contest, egg toss contest, bounce houses and three Easter egg hunts for kids (divided by age groups, starts at 4 p.m.). Free; sponsored by the Optimists Club of Aurora; 402-694-4032.

Palm Sunday Breakfast, hosted by the Friends of Paplin, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Francis Hall in Ashton. Menu includes breakfast casseroles, sausage, pancakes, fruit, homemade rolls, juice and coffee; freewill donations. Event also includes raffles and a silent auction.

“Big Fish — School Edition,” spring musical presented by Grand Island Senior High,” 2 p.m., GISH main auditorium. Tickets range from $10 to $15 and are available online; gips.org/gishtheatre

“Wings Over the Platte,” closing reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Stuhr Museum;308-385-5316 or check online at www.stuhrmuseum.org

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, April 3

Hastings College Jazz Festival concert, featuring the Hastings College Jazz Ensemble and guest soloist Bob Krueger, 7:3 p.m., French Memorial Chapel. Concert concludes a day-long festival with performances from Northwest High School, Grand Island, 9 a.m.; Lexington High School, 10 a.m.; Lexington High School II, 11 a.m.; Hastings Senior High School, 1 p.m.; Columbus High School, 2 p.m.; and Norris High School, 3 p.m. (all in French Memorial Chapel); no admission charge to any of the performances.

Tuesday, April 4

Donate Life flag-raising ceremony, to pay tribute to those who have saved lives through the gift of organ, eye and tissue donation, 10:30 a.m., CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney, Emergency Room entrance.

Wednesday, April 5

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, April 6

Pitch Party for Seniors, 2 to 3:30 p.m., The Heritage at Sagewood, 1920 Sagewood Ave., Grand Island. Parties usually offered the first Thursday of the month; Erica Long, 308-398-8005.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, April 7

Donate Life flag-raising ceremony, to pay tribute to those who have saved lives through the gift of organ, eye and tissue donation, 11:20 a.m., CHI Health St. Francis, main entrance, Grand Island.

Good Friday First Friday art opening reception, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Studio 10 Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St. Exhibit featuring contemporary landscape oil paintings by artist Beth Cole of Merna, remains on display through April 30. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 308-381-4001.

St. Michael’s Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., KC Hall, 521 W. Church St., Albion. Menu includes fried fish, baked potato, french fries, green beans, coleslaw, dinner roll, drinks and ice cream; suggested donation is $15. (Final one of the season.)

Wolbach Community Center fish fry, 6 to 8 p.m., 320 Center Ave., Wolbach. Menu includes fish, potatoes, baked beans and a variety of salads and desserts; $15 for adults, $8 for children 12 and younger; proceeds will help fund a splash pad at the community swimming pool. (Final one of the season.)

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, April 8

Northridge Assembly of God Church Easter Egg Hunt, for kids through fifth grade, 1 to 3 p.m., 3025 Independence Ave., Grand Island. Event inlcudes more than 10,000 eggs, inflatables, carnival games, candy, popcorn, cotton candy, face painting and more; www.northridgegi.church

Easter Egg Hunt, 9 a.m. to noon, Hy-Vee, 115 Wilmar Ave., Grand Island. Event includes three egg hunts (kids 6 and younger, 9 to 10 a.m.; kids 7-12, 10 to 11 a.m.; and kids 12 and older, 11 a.m. to noon); balloon animals, face-painting, pictures with the Easter Bunny and prizes; 308-381-3678.

“Hop Downtown for Easter,” storefront Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown Hastings. Event includes petting zoo, Easter Bunny photo op and more. All ages are welcome and encourage to participate.

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34, Grand Island; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinity UMC, 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.