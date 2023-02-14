The former Nebraska State Patrol evidence technician at the center of a plot to steal kilos of drugs she was meant to safeguard pleaded guilty Tuesday for her role in the conspiracy to put the marijuana and cocaine, some laced with fentanyl, back on the streets.

Anna Idigima, 37, will face a minimum of 20 years and up to life in federal prison at her sentencing set for May.

Appearing by video from the Saline County jail, she admitted she used her access at the State Patrol to get the drugs, then sold them with George Weaver Jr., her boyfriend.

Weaver has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

At the hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Fullerton offered the most detailed account yet of the scheme and the investigation that uncovered it.

She said if the case against Idigima had gone to trial, the jury would have heard about how Idigima, then an employee at the State Patrol's storage evidence room in Lincoln, "began stealing drugs that were being held in completed State Patrol cases, which were awaiting destruction orders."

Fullerton said Idigima was providing the drugs to Weaver, who was selling them in Lincoln.

"Video surveillance from the State Patrol evidence storage facility shows Ms. Idigima opening sealed boxes, taking items from those boxes, putting them in garbage bags and loading those bags into her personal vehicle on several occasions between June 16, 2021, and Aug. 12, 2021," the prosecutor said.

She said the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force audited storage areas where Idigima had access and, among other things, found 154 pounds of marijuana, 19 pounds of cocaine and 6 pounds of fentanyl missing.

At the time, Idigima had been a State Patrol employee for more than a decade and just two years earlier had received a state honor for her leadership.

Fullerton said in August 2021, investigators searched Weaver's Snapchat account and found a photo of several large bags of marijuana on a bed, one with a red piece of evidence tape, consistent with the evidence tape used by the State Patrol.

She said the sale of fentanyl-laced cocaine led to the overdose of a Nebraska City couple at their home on Aug. 4, 2021, and to a man in Lincoln on Aug. 18. Two of the three had to be revived with CPR and all three needed Narcan and were treated at hospitals in Lincoln and Omaha.

Fullerton said they had bought the drugs in Lincoln from separate people who told investigators they got the drugs from Weaver.

She said when one of the sellers was arrested in August 2021 with an ounce of cocaine and fentanyl he told law enforcement it was some of the "bad stuff" that was causing overdoses.

The prosecutor described other deals, too. One where a woman bought 50 ecstasy pills from Idigima and Weaver in July 2021, sending the money to Idigima's Cash App account. And another where a woman traded 4 ounces of methamphetamine to Weaver for 500 M30 pills and Idigima got the pills from a bag in her purse.

Then, Fullerton said, Idigima tried to send a letter from the jail to an inmate at another correctional center last month, identifying herself as Anna Idigima. In it she wrote: "You may have heard about the case. I was the evidence tech from the Nebraska State Patrol who took $1.2 million in drugs and sold them."

In the end, U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart asked Idigima how she pleaded to conspiring to distribute marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious injury to three people.

"Guilty," Idigima said.