WAYNE — A former Winside Public Schools teacher pleaded guilty Wednesday to having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old male high school student.

As part of a plea agreement, Cali Heikes, 26, of Winside, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee and one count of second-degree sexual abuse by a school employee. A second count of second-degree sexual abuse by a school employee was dismissed.

Both charges are felonies with sentencing ranges from zero to three years in prison. The prosecution has agreed to recommend sentences for the charges be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 6 in Wayne County District Court.

Heikes was arrested Jan. 22 after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a tip about the relationship.

Heikes later submitted her resignation as a family consumer science teacher and librarian.

She was the second Winside teacher recently arrested on charges of having inappropriate contact with a student.

Rachel McPhillips, 29, of Norfolk, who taught art at Winside, was sentenced in April to 180 days in jail and two years’ probation on charges of disturbing the peace and attempted child abuse. She was charged with having sexual contact with a 15-year-old male student.