About 90% of setting up this year’s Nebraska State was in the final week before Friday’s opening day.

And it was hot.

According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, the six days before the fair, Aug. 19 through Aug. 24, was the second hottest six-day stretch since 1950. The average temperature during that six-day stretch was a high of 102.7, low of 74.5, with an average temperature of 88.4 degrees.

Along with the excessive heat, high humidity at times made temperatures feel 8 to 10 degrees hotter.

Dawn Caldwell, Nebraska State Fair board chairman, said workers were diligently laboring and taking their time to ensure the job was done right with fair setup.

“I asked them how they were holding up, and their response was that they were sweaty, but they had made sure to stay hydrated and cooled off when needed,” Caldwell said. “They managed to accomplish quite a bit in the evening once it cooled down a bit.”

Opening day was again hot and humid with temperatures in the 90s with the threat of thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be cooler for the weekend and into next week with highs in the 80s instead of 100-plus temperatures and the high heat values that accompanied the hot weather.

Caldwell said that in light of the intense heat, the livestock department made the decision to let the animals come in early or late to prevent any health issues.

“It’s important to all of us that the animals are well taken care of and not subjected to the extreme heat,” she said. “The barns with big fans have proven to be a wise investment, as they create a comfortable environment with minimal stress for the animals.”

Jeff Kliment, vice chairman of the Nebraska State Fair Board, said that because of the heat, they adjusted their schedules to move livestock in early in the morning.

A lot of the livestock exhibitors traveled to the fair during the night to avoid the day’s heat.

KIiment said a lot of the livestock exhibitors were at the fairgrounds by 6 a.m. and they were checking people in by 7.

“They’re here again early this morning, so people just kind of know it,” he said. “They take care of those animals. They do a great job and adjust to it.”

Kliment said the staff and volunteers, “adapt very well for us to deal with early or late hours. Everybody kind of works together. We get it done safely for the animals.”

During the fair more than 3,000 animals are on the fairgrounds.

Kliment said people are monitoring making sure that the livestock are well taken care of. There are vets on site 24/7 during the fair.

“If we do find a hot one, we let somebody know and get them cooled down right away.”

Caldwell said they are also taking precautions for the well-being of people, ensuring there is plenty of shade. She said they have added more shade to the fairgrounds this year. They have also added more places for water availability.

“Additionally, there are numerous vendors offering liquid refreshments to keep everyone hydrated,” Caldwell said.

As for elderly visitors, she said they are a significant part of the fair experience.

“We are assisting them in getting around as we have courtesy carts and trams available,” said. “Our goal is for everyone to be able to explore all the events and attractions safely and efficiently.”