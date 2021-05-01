Desch Paine Monument–Sunburst Memorials aims to be a haven for people planning for what comes after death. The company, located at 3805 W. Old Potash Highway in Grand Island, has been serving its customers since 1917.

“We have excellent customer service; high-quality work, both the granite and the lettering; and we have a guarantee that lasts forever,” said Hannah Syms, memorial counselor. “If our granite isn’t to your satisfaction, we replace it free-of-charge, no matter if it’s tomorrow or a hundred years from now. It will last forever.”

Desch Paine offers a selection of monuments — both headstones and pet memorials — and decorative vases, and also can create custom orders for those wanting something special for their loved ones’ gravesites. And for customers with pre-purchased headstones needing an update, Syms and her team also provides engraving services.

“I look forward to the opportunity to lovingly guide people through this process, and the more families I can serve, the better,” she said. “It’s not always easy when it’s a tough time.”

The pandemic, Syms said, may have contributed to an influx in customers wanting to pre-plan their burial arrangements over the course of 2020.

“We don’t know if it’s because people had more time on their hands to pre-plan, or if they were just thinking about it more,” she said. “I think it was maybe a little bit of both, because it’s one of those things you might not get to in the normal scope of your day-to-day life.

“I hate to say that it’s good when something so terrible has happened in our world, but I think it’s given us the opportunity to serve more families and show them our values and help them through it.”

Syms prefers to help her customers pre-plan their arrangements as far in advance as possible, because that allows for both more affordable products and more opportunities to meet customer specifications. “You’re dealing with the problem way before there’s a tragedy, and it’s off your mind,” she said. “You can get exactly what you want when you’re pre-planning.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.sunburstmemorials.com/locations/desch-paine-monument/ or call Syms at 308-384-2422.

This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.