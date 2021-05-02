Jacobi Carpet One, a full-service flooring store in downtown Hastings, has been at the corner of Third Street and Denver Avenue since 1972.

President Tim Jacobi and his staff pride themselves on a full-service approach and being with customers from start to finish on every purchase, making the experience as easy as one, two, three — consultation, selection, installation.

Their certified sales professionals only sell flooring and flooring products. The staff helps with deciding on appropriate products, selecting colors, fitting your price range, scheduling, installation and follow up.

Jacobi Carpet One has the expertise and the products to fit customers’ needs for a home, office, business, restaurant or large commercial project. Flooring products include carpet, ceramic tile (for floors, showers, counter tops and backsplashes), luxury vinyl tile and plank, hardwood, carpet tile, area rugs, and cleaning products.

Flooring is their focus and expertise. When a person visits a big box store, the clerk might have been in plumbing or gardening the day before. They probably aren’t well-versed in flooring products.

As a member of the Carpet One Co-Op, Jacobi offers exclusive products with outstanding warranties that can’t be found at other businesses. Carpet One provides extensive training for its sales staff on all the trends, features and benefits of products in the showroom.

To complete your project, Carpet One has a window covering division to provide shades, blinds and shutters for home or commercial projects. The line includes Karastan, Lees, Mohawk, Shaw, Armstrong, Kane, Masland, and Hunter Douglas.

A family-owned business, Carpet One is part of the community. Its staff serves on community boards and as volunteers. The company gives back to the community and contributes to many area non-profit organizations.

Carpet One also has a commercial flooring division, JCO Commercial Floors. JCO handles flooring for schools, hospitals, retirement facilities, apartment complexes, office suites, factories, business complexes, recreation facilities and more. JCO Commercial Floors is in the downtown Hastings building at Third and Denver.

The company is launching a new business model at its Kearney-area Jacobi Carpet One, which opened in 1999. The downtown showroom is moving into the Innermost Designs Studio at 5712 First Ave. Suite B and focusing on the Carpet One Shop@Home model.

A sales professional will come to your home or office, on your schedule. A phone call and initial consultation brings a carpet professional with samples to you to see the project, take measurements and provide a quote.

Carpet One always provided free in-home measurements and free quotes, but now will put more focus on the ease and convenience of Shop@Home. Our Hastings store will continue the full showroom experience available for customers throughout Central Nebraska.

Carpet One’s newest service is the Neutralize installation system. Carpet One had the Healthier Living Installation system to reduce dust and allergens. The pandemic brought Neutralize, a process to kill germs and viruses — including Covid-19.

Another exclusive is “The Beautiful Guarantee,” available on a majority of Carpet One retail products (commercial excluded). The guarantee says if you don’t LOVE your new floor — Jacobi will replace it free.

Jacobi Carpet One never closed completely during the pandemic, continuing a full schedule of installations. Most of those went as planned with extra sanitation measures.

The intimate nature of the Carpet One showroom — compared to big box outfits — makes customers feel comfortable with ample social distancing. Private, after-hours appointments or in-home/in-office appointments also help.

After spending so much time at home in the past year, people are excited to get out and look at options for updating. Carpet One always has financing offers available, making it easy to do one room or the whole house.

This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.