Desch Paine takes pride in lifetime guarantee

Desch Paine Monument–Sunburst Memorials aims to be a haven for people planning for what comes after death. The company, located at 3805 W. Old Potash Highway in Grand Island, has been serving its customers since 1917.

“We have excellent customer service; high-quality work, both the granite and the lettering; and we have a guarantee that lasts forever,” said Hannah Syms, memorial counselor. “If our granite isn’t to your satisfaction, we replace it free-of-charge, no matter if it’s tomorrow or a hundred years from now. It will last forever.”

Desch Paine offers a selection of monuments — both headstones and pet memorials — and decorative vases, and also can create custom orders for those wanting something special for their loved ones’ gravesites. And for customers with pre-purchased headstones needing an update, Syms and her team also provides engraving services.

“I look forward to the opportunity to lovingly guide people through this process, and the more families I can serve, the better,” she said. “It’s not always easy when it’s a tough time.”

The pandemic, Syms said, may have contributed to an influx in customers wanting to pre-plan their burial arrangements over the course of 2020.