Spiehs Wealth Management is an independent retirement planning firm located in Grand Island. However, with today’s technological advancements, not only do they have clients all across the state of Nebraska, but also all across the country. As a full service retirement planning firm, their goal is to help in all aspects of retirement life. Whether it’s a retirement portfolio, learning how to help maximize your Social Security, tax efficient income planning, your legacy, Part D, or Medicare supplements. They help alleviate the uncertainty that comes with this exciting, but sometimes overwhelming stage of life.

Who is Spiehs Wealth Management?

As a retirement planning firm, our biggest job is to listen and clearly identify our clients’ goals. We then analyze, we educate, plan, and provide our clients with a written income plan that helps provide security up to and through their retirement.

What makes you unique?

We are unique in our commitment to providing a Navigation Guide, or written income plan, to each and every client. Not only are we providing personalized recommendations, we show you how each piece of the puzzle works together and how these tools help to provide the retirement income you desire. Generally, what we find when people come see us, is they might have a varied portfolio, but aren’t sure how it will actually supply income for them once they are no longer working, and that can make retirement seem uncertain and scary. We help to eliminate this uncertainly by providing a written plan.

What does it mean to be an Independent Firm?

Being an independent firm means we do not work for any specific companies or carriers. We work for our clients in a capacity that always looks out for our clients’ best interests and are able to research and implement financial tools from top national companies. Being independent allows us to work first and foremost for our client, not just one specific company, allowing for greater diversity of options.

We do our research and due diligence to find the best financial tools and, companies that offer such, for each client given their unique goals and circumstances. This allows us much more freedom to be able to provide recommendations and offer tools and plans that help fit each client’s needs.

What is one of the most important things that retiree’s should plan for?

Retirement can be stressful, especially when not properly planned for. When all of financial assets are exposed to market volatility, there is the potential to derail their income plans. Planning for this uncertainly can help people alleviate the stress that comes with wondering whether or not they’re going to run out of money in retirement. Markets do not always go up so you need to have a plan for the downside as well.

What kind of questions do you help people answer?

Do I Have Enough? We help evaluate income goals an analyze current retirement assets to identify whether or not someone has saved enough.

Can I Retire? Upon completion of a written income plan, we can help assess whether or not someone is financially ready to retire.

Will I Be Ok? Turbulent markets can add stress to a retirees life. At Spiehs Wealth Management, we will educate our clients on ways to help protect your retirement income through the turbulence of today’s markets.

Planning for retirement can seem confusing and complicated. Navigating the many institutions, plans and investments options can seem overwhelming, but it does not have to be.

Spiehs Wealth Management has over 40 years of combined experience to help bring you the most up to date and innovative tools available in the marketplace today. To learn more about how we can help you reach your goals and plan for a successful retirement, please call our office at 308-675-1385 or visit spiehswm.com.

