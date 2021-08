Join us as we go “Back to the Past” to deep-dive into the events that led to some of our Hall County Historical Markers, including talking to people who witness their lives through them.

George Ayoub and Bob McFarland talk with host Josh Salmon about the 1967 flood that hit Grand Island that summer and how they, as teenagers had to work in it, and live through it. This historical marker isn’t up yet but coming soon.