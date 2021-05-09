Friedrichsen enjoys giving patients one-on-one care in ICU

Kira Friedrichsen started her career as a nurse working in the intensive care ward at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center. Eight years later, she’s still serving patients in the ICU.
“I was kind of nervous starting there right off the get-go, but I did lots of trainings and I’ve loved it ever since,” she said.
Friedrichsen, a St. Libory native, attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney and University of Nebraska Medical Center at Kearney to earn her bachelor’s degree.
“I always pan it back to when I was younger (and) my grandpa had cancer,” Friedrichsen said of her choice to pursue a nursing career. “Just hearing and seeing how the nurses interacted with him at doctors’ appointments and therapy, that kind of inspired me. I’ve always been taking care of animals, so I knew I wanted to go somewhere in the health care field.”
As a high school student, Friedrichsen obtained her nurse’s aide license, and she began working in a nursing home and the hospital in St. Paul. “Going back, I think that’s basically when it started,” she said.
In St. Paul, Friedrichsen worked in the emergency room, which helped her transition to the ICU at St. Francis post-graduation.
“I always liked the sicker patients,” she said. As a nursing student at Kearney, “I followed the ICU nurses in Grand Island and loved the teamwork and atmosphere there.”
She also enjoys taking care of her patients’ needs from start to finish, and the ICU lets her focus her full attention on a handful of patients at a time.
“I don’t necessarily see myself anywhere else,” Friedrichsen said. “I really like the group of patients we take care of. I like being able to educate our new employees and our students” as a charge nurse in the unit.
This past year, Friedrichsen broadened her focus to pick up shifts as an EMT, which allows her a much shorter window in which to practice her care.
“When I go on those calls, you’re very limited on what you have out in the field,” she said. “But being able to assess those patients and see what’s your priority, what needs to be done before you get to the hospital … I think my experience as an ICU nurse kind of helps me help my community.
“We only have those patients for a short amount of time, so just being with them and trying to help ease their anxiety taking care of them and anticipating anything that might happen, that’s rewarding as well.”
The arrival of COVID-19 in March 2020 ratcheted up the tension in the nursing community.
“We were a hotspot for a while,” Friedrichsen said. And COVID-19 was like no other condition she’d seen before.
“We would see those kinds of sick patients prior to COVID, but COVID patients were kind of a combination of all of the sick patients we had,” Friedrichsen said. “Normally, before, we would have a patient with just one body system affected (by an illness). But COVID patients really had a lot of systems affected all at once, and they were really, really sick.”
Friedrichsen credits the entire nursing team at St. Francis for how they pulled together. If there were a benefit to COVID-19, it was that every nurse was fighting the same fight and could step in to help.
“We’ve got a lot more flexible with things and working throughout the whole hospital to focus our needs on these sick, sick patients,” Friedrichsen said.