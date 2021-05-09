Friedrichsen enjoys giving patients one-on-one care in ICU

She also enjoys taking care of her patients’ needs from start to finish, and the ICU lets her focus her full attention on a handful of patients at a time.

“I don’t necessarily see myself anywhere else,” Friedrichsen said. “I really like the group of patients we take care of. I like being able to educate our new employees and our students” as a charge nurse in the unit.

This past year, Friedrichsen broadened her focus to pick up shifts as an EMT, which allows her a much shorter window in which to practice her care.

“When I go on those calls, you’re very limited on what you have out in the field,” she said. “But being able to assess those patients and see what’s your priority, what needs to be done before you get to the hospital … I think my experience as an ICU nurse kind of helps me help my community.

“We only have those patients for a short amount of time, so just being with them and trying to help ease their anxiety taking care of them and anticipating anything that might happen, that’s rewarding as well.”

The arrival of COVID-19 in March 2020 ratcheted up the tension in the nursing community.