‘It chose me’: Madden takes pride in the smallest of details

Ashley Madden, LPN, is a familiar and welcome face on the long-term care floor of Memorial Community Hospital in Aurora.
An Aurora native, Madden traveled 30 miles west to attend classes at Central Community College - Grand Island and returned to care for her patients at Memorial Community Care in 2016 after obtaining her LPN certification.
She never had any doubt that she’d return. For Madden, Aurora is home.
“I went to school here, graduated here … this is where my family recently relocated,” Madden said. “We don’t have much for options, but for a small town, we have everything you would need.”
‘I didn’t choose it. It chose me.’
Madden works strictly with geriatric patients, a focus she attributes to being close to her grandparents. Her work now, in a way, is a thank-you to them for their care and love and support throughout her lifetime.
But, even now, she doesn’t say she chose her path.
“I didn’t choose geriatrics,” she said with a laugh. “They chose me.”
Madden began her career at Memorial Community working in dietary, and her residents quickly claimed her as theirs.
“They all kinda took me in, and told me I was their granddaughter,” she said. “I really believe that it chose me, and I stuck with it.”
Madden moved from dietary to become a certified nursing assistant, taking care of her residents in their day-to-day lives, and from there a med-aide to be able to dispense medications.
Now, as an LPN, “I get to see all sides of it,” she said. “I still help out on the floor and do the CNA work; I get to administer their meds still, and yet get to do all their treatments and call their families. I’m here from start to finish.”
After 10 years with many of the same patients, the little details of her work still bring her joy. “Remembering if they drink coffee or not, going back from CNA time and dietary time, has given me the upper hand with me being now their nurse, knowing all of their little favorites that they enjoy people remembering.”
Memorial Community Care is home to 37 residents, who range in their care requirements from full dependency to living independently.
“I want these residents to get the quality of care that I would want my own grandparents (to have),” she said. “That’s what I strive for every day, whether that’s taking a little time, painting their nails, helping them fix their hair or dress up a little bit for a family visit.
“I know sometimes (my patients) feel like they’re a burden, but I absolutely enjoy being able to return that favor of taking care of them,” Madden said.
When COVID-19 hit the area in 2020, Madden decided against returning to school in favor of focusing on her family and her community, which included a wedding and a move.
Her residents also provided a little advice on the matter.
“Right before I got married, a lot of them filled out these little marriage encouragement cards — what to do, how to keep a good marriage,” Madden said. “I got to laugh with my husband and we got to read them … it was so much fun.”