‘It chose me’: Madden takes pride in the smallest of details

Madden moved from dietary to become a certified nursing assistant, taking care of her residents in their day-to-day lives, and from there a med-aide to be able to dispense medications.

Now, as an LPN, “I get to see all sides of it,” she said. “I still help out on the floor and do the CNA work; I get to administer their meds still, and yet get to do all their treatments and call their families. I’m here from start to finish.”

After 10 years with many of the same patients, the little details of her work still bring her joy. “Remembering if they drink coffee or not, going back from CNA time and dietary time, has given me the upper hand with me being now their nurse, knowing all of their little favorites that they enjoy people remembering.”

Memorial Community Care is home to 37 residents, who range in their care requirements from full dependency to living independently.

“I want these residents to get the quality of care that I would want my own grandparents (to have),” she said. “That’s what I strive for every day, whether that’s taking a little time, painting their nails, helping them fix their hair or dress up a little bit for a family visit.