Kingsley’s practical career choice turns into lifelong ministry

Nurses from CHI hospitals in Omaha and Lincoln came to Grand Island to help with the COVID surge, which then was hitting a higher percentage of the local population than the populations in Omaha and Lincoln.

There were many local patients who got “better-better” - not just stabilized - and were transferred to the St. Francis progressive care unit, Kingsley said.

Even at the very beginning of the first surge, St. Francis started “proning” COVID patients, having them lie on their stomachs because that gave people a better opportunity to recover.

He said many patients were proned even before they were placed on ventilators and often continued to be proned after being removed from ventilators.

Turning patients from their backs to their stomachs is called “flipping.”

Some hospitals around the country did not learn about the benefits of proning until later in the pandemic.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, proning patients improves oxygenation in the lungs because it prevents fluid build-up in the back of the lungs.

While proning helped COVID patients, the patients periodically had to spend a short amount of time on their backs before being returned to the facedown position.