Kingsley’s practical career choice turns into lifelong ministry

Mike Kingsley had been in the U.S. Air Force for 11 years when he became a single parent responsible for raising two children.
That would not have been a problem except he was about to be deployed to South Korea and he would not be allowed to take his kids with him.
“The Air Force gave me an early out,” said Kingsley, who noted that in order to support his family, he needed to find a good-paying career that did not require years upon years of education. “Nursing is what I chose and it became a really good fit.”
What started out as a practical decision has become much more to Kingsley, who now considers his career to be a ministry.
Kingsley has spent his entire career at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center. He noted that his dad had a residential lot in Aurora that he sold to him. “I think it was a plot to get the grandkids a little closer to him.”
He and his dad built the house together with Kingsley working on the home between nursing shifts at St. Francis.
Kingsley spent the first four years of his career in the intensive care unit before switching to cardiology.
After he had worked four years in the ICU, the director of cardiology asked him to join the cardiology department.
“I jumped at it,” said Kingsley, who had long been interested in that field.
There was another big change for Kingsley during the early years of his nursing career.
“I became a Christian after I became a nurse,” said Kingsley, explaining why he now views his work in terms of ministering to others.
There also is a reason why Kingsley has spent the majority of his career in cardiology.
“We’re kind of like a family,” said Kingsley of his coworkers. “We’re very close-knit. We all do everybody’s job. We work very closely with the four cardiologists, we consider them family also. The teamwork in the cath lab is unlike anything l’ve worked in before.”
In March 2020 when the first wave of COVID hit Grand Island, Kingsley volunteered to work in the ICU. So did another member of the cath lab.
COVID, a new disease that both health professionals and the public knew almost nothing about, stressed the hospital and the community.
Kingsley said Grand Island was an early hotspot in Nebraska.
Many sick patients who got stabilized were flown to CHI hospitals in Lincoln and Omaha so that St. Francis could find beds for the new COVID patients, who were sicker than the departing patients, Kingsley said.
Nurses from CHI hospitals in Omaha and Lincoln came to Grand Island to help with the COVID surge, which then was hitting a higher percentage of the local population than the populations in Omaha and Lincoln.
There were many local patients who got “better-better” - not just stabilized - and were transferred to the St. Francis progressive care unit, Kingsley said.
Even at the very beginning of the first surge, St. Francis started “proning” COVID patients, having them lie on their stomachs because that gave people a better opportunity to recover.
He said many patients were proned even before they were placed on ventilators and often continued to be proned after being removed from ventilators.
Turning patients from their backs to their stomachs is called “flipping.”
Some hospitals around the country did not learn about the benefits of proning until later in the pandemic.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, proning patients improves oxygenation in the lungs because it prevents fluid build-up in the back of the lungs.
While proning helped COVID patients, the patients periodically had to spend a short amount of time on their backs before being returned to the facedown position.
It took at least two people to flip patients. Kingsley often was one of the team members who turned over patients. “I was pretty good at flipping these patients,” he said.
That was an exacting task when turning patients who were breathing with the help of ventilators.
Kingsley said care had to be taken not to tear loose any IVs during the procedure. Special care was taken to make sure the endotracheal tube that transported air from the ventilator into the patient’s lungs did not separate.
He said if the endotracheal tube separated, it would immediately aerolyze COVID throughout the area where people were working.
Kingsley said he felt comfortable working with COVID patients because St. Francis always had the gloves and gowns needed to protect nurses and other health care workers. He “double-gloved” when working with COVID patients.
An especially appreciated piece of equipment were Powered Air Purifying Respirators.
The PAPRs consisted of a face shield, cloth hood, tube and battery-operated motor that would take air from the room and force it through a filter and through the tube to the hood, where Kingsley could safely breathe it.
Kingsley said people who came together to care for COVID patients soon became efficient and effective members of a team caring for people who had this new disease.
He said he worked in the ICU with COVID patients for three or four months before returning to cardiology.
When the second COVID wave hit last fall, “most of the cath lab went to ER (emergency room) during that time frame.”
Kingsley stayed in cardiology and floated to assignments in the ER and ICU as needed.
Kingsley has long had kidney failure, which had worsened by the time the second wave hit. “I’m on a kidney transplant list.”
In fact, at the time of his telephone interview, Kingsley and his wife were at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where his wife was undergoing tests to see if she could donate a kidney to him.
Kingsley stayed in cardiology, where he worked eight-hour shifts. He said he was not well enough to work in the ER, which had 12-hour shifts.
Kingsley remains glad he is a nurse. “People come to the hospital, they’re not in that great of shape. They might not be in the best of spirits. A lot are hurting, some are angry.”
“It’s nice bridging that gap and making whatever experience they have as nice as it can possibly be.”