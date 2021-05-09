Knouse’s career motivated by work as patients’ advocate

“I think one of my favorite things about being a nurse is just taking the time to talk to my patients and learn more about them — more than just a patient in a bed.”

At St. Francis, Knouse works both in pediatrics and as a general medical/surgical nurse.

“Our pediatric unit closed so we combined with medical/surgical. When we have pediatric patients I work with them, but when we don’t I’m in medical/surgical,” she said,

Often the hospital takes care of hospice or “comfort care” patients that sometimes are “with us for several days or even a week or more,” Knouse said. “A large part of caring for those patients involves caring for their families.”

“A lot of the patients we see, especially the kids I take care of, aren’t there very long — they come in sick and we see them get better and leave — a pretty quick turnaround. But then there are also patients that we see that are more chronically ill too, and being able to form relationships with them and their families — I enjoy that too,” she said.