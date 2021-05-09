Knouse’s career motivated by work as patients’ advocate

For Grand Island’s Baylie Knouse, being a patient’s “advocate” was a key reason for choosing a nursing career. It’s also what nursing means most to her now.
Knouse, employed as a nurse at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center for the past two years, tells how as a youth her family’s medical problems and their resulting need for an advocate first motivated her to seek training and work as a nurse.
“My family had a lot of health problems over the years and I’ve always kind of been their caregiver and their advocate, and I guess I just really enjoyed being their advocate and wanted to do that for other people when they don’t have someone to speak up for them and fight for them,” Knouse said.
Being a nurse “made it easier to be a caregiver for my family as well because I have more knowledge,” she added.
Knouse continues being motivated by her work as a patient’s advocate as needed.
“More than anything, nursing means to me being somebody’s advocate: a lot of times we’re seeing people at their most vulnerable times, and whether it’s a kid or an adult when they can’t speak up for themselves, really trying to figure out what the best thing for them could be and speaking up for them when they can’t become involved,” she said. “I don’t want to be just like a robot that just hands people their medication; I really want to get to know people.
“I think one of my favorite things about being a nurse is just taking the time to talk to my patients and learn more about them — more than just a patient in a bed.”
At St. Francis, Knouse works both in pediatrics and as a general medical/surgical nurse.
“Our pediatric unit closed so we combined with medical/surgical. When we have pediatric patients I work with them, but when we don’t I’m in medical/surgical,” she said,
Often the hospital takes care of hospice or “comfort care” patients that sometimes are “with us for several days or even a week or more,” Knouse said. “A large part of caring for those patients involves caring for their families.”
“A lot of the patients we see, especially the kids I take care of, aren’t there very long — they come in sick and we see them get better and leave — a pretty quick turnaround. But then there are also patients that we see that are more chronically ill too, and being able to form relationships with them and their families — I enjoy that too,” she said.
“I enjoy learning more about what these patients did before they ended up in the hospital, as well as learning about their whole family. I think that helps make the process easier on the family, and I like to do what I can to make them feel more comfortable,” she said.
Asked if she had any favorite stories from her nursing work, Knouse replied by noting a favorite part of her experience.
“We see special-needs kids fairly frequently,” she said, “and getting to know them and their families — every day they’re there I’m there, and I know they’re suffering — I know how they like their medicine and I know other specific things that’ll make it easier to take care of them.”
In addition to being motivated by her work, what part of nursing gives Knouse the most enjoyment?
“What I enjoy most about my job is that I care for people of all ages and stages of life,” she said. “That adds to my skill set and definitely keeps things more interesting.”