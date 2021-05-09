Lead nurse Vrooman at forefront of GIPS COVID-19 response

“Our students with health needs — they work closely with our nurses, daily, so we get to be very close with those families,” she said. “They don’t always have a medical home outside of the school, and so we can help direct them and make that connection with them.”

Her work also includes being part of the GIPS COVID-19 Response Team, which was formed in response to the pandemic this time last year, when schools closed down and sent students home to learn remotely.

“Going remote, and figuring out how to be a nurse remotely, was difficult,” Vrooman said. “At the beginning, I felt a lot of guilt about being a nurse and not working in a hospital setting and helping care for the patients there, but I think being at home and figuring out how to get kids back to school was the big goal.”

That process, Vrooman said, involved a lot of Zoom meetings. Daily Zoom meetings, in fact, just scaled back to three times a week in the past few months.

A lot of research, following the news and coordinating with Central District Health Department went into creating school policy and arranging quarantines when necessary..