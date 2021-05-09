Nursing not an easy job, but Barnes would choose it again

When Devan Barnes first graduated from Ord High School, she planned to be a teacher.

“I had started out as an elementary education major,” said Barnes, who was taking classes at Central Community College.

Barnes was taking classes part time, which allowed her to also work part time.

“When I got my CNA (nursing assistant) job, it just changed my perspective on health care and that’s when I decided that’s what I wanted to go into,” she said.

Barnes worked as a licensed practical nurse for eight years even though her goal always was to become an RN.

She explained she has four children, which took precedence in her life when her kids were young. Barnes allowed her children to get a little older before returning to Central Community College to become an RN in May 2020.

After working in rural hospitals as an LPN, Barnes began her new career as an RN in June 2020 in the Progressive Care Unit at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Barnes said she still lives in Ord because she enjoys small-town life, but added, “the reason I like working at St. Francis is because of all the opportunities it has to offer me, which is why I don’t mind the commute.”