Nursing not an easy job, but Barnes would choose it again

When Devan Barnes first graduated from Ord High School, she planned to be a teacher.
“I had started out as an elementary education major,” said Barnes, who was taking classes at Central Community College.
Barnes was taking classes part time, which allowed her to also work part time.
“When I got my CNA (nursing assistant) job, it just changed my perspective on health care and that’s when I decided that’s what I wanted to go into,” she said.
Barnes worked as a licensed practical nurse for eight years even though her goal always was to become an RN.
She explained she has four children, which took precedence in her life when her kids were young. Barnes allowed her children to get a little older before returning to Central Community College to become an RN in May 2020.
After working in rural hospitals as an LPN, Barnes began her new career as an RN in June 2020 in the Progressive Care Unit at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Barnes said she still lives in Ord because she enjoys small-town life, but added, “the reason I like working at St. Francis is because of all the opportunities it has to offer me, which is why I don’t mind the commute.”
Although patients are admitted directly to the PCU, many other patients come to the floor from the ICU. Once on the PCU floor, patients see a change in routine.
“They are up and doing more things on our floor (than in ICU) but we monitor them more closely than on a regular med-surge floor,” she said. The PCU is aptly named for patients.
“They’re progressively getting better,” said Barnes, who notes patients’ progress until they move to another hospital floor to finish their recovery.
Other times, a patient in the PCU might get well enough to be dismissed without further rehabilitation time at St. Francis.
Barnes said patients in the PCU might be recovering from acute respiratory illnesses, seizures, pancreatitis, small bowel obstruction, strokes and heart attacks. PCU also can treat people undergoing drug and alcohol withdrawal.
“There’s a plethora of things.”
Because she began at St. Francis in June 2020, Barnes helped treat just a few COVID patients at the end of Grand Island’s first wave.
Barnes had a much different experience during the second COVID wave last October and November. The PCU has 33 beds and, during the worst of the wave, all 33 were filled with COVID patients. That caused stress.
“During that wave there was a pretty bad time where I did feel like we did have quite a few people that were passing away. I did feel burned out, but I just started to remember, ‘there’s got to be a light at the end of the tunnel.’ It’s a really long tunnel, but there’s got to be a light somewhere.
“I just wondered if it was ever going to end, but I just had to remind myself, ‘it had to, sometime.’ It couldn’t last forever.”
Barnes has regained her equilibrium. She said the same thing has happened to the people in Grand Island and Hall County.
The COVID waves were a shared experience, but cases now are dropping. Barnes said people are feeling a sense of normalcy return, where they can get out a little and start enjoying life again.
Barnes said COVID was stressful in part because of the strict protocols of donning personal protective equipment each time she entered a COVID patient’s room and equally strict protocols for doffing PPE upon leaving the room.
Barnes can live in Ord because she has in-laws living in Doniphan when she’s working three straight days of 12-hour shifts at St. Francis.
During the COVID wave, Barnes had other protocols. She said her in-laws left a towel and plastic bag in their garage.
She would doff her scrubs, put them in the bag, wrap the towel around herself, go through the garage door and immediately down the stairs to the basement.
Her scrubs went in the hot water cycle of the washer, while she showered before getting dressed in fresh garments. That protected her in-laws.
Going home to Ord was the same. Barnes went through the back door to stairs leading to a basement that had a washing machine and a shower. Only after showering and getting into fresh clothes would Barnes even let her kids see her and hug her.
Barnes knows she chose the right career, and she knows what she would say to any prospective nurse.
“I would definitely tell them that what they see on TV is not always going to be a direct representation of a nursing career. That’s for sure.”
“But it is one of the hardest, most rewarding jobs I’ve ever had. Even if I could do it all over again, I would always go back to nursing.”