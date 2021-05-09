PCU nurse Erives making a difference in patients’ worst times

Brianda Erives, RN, is always on the go while walking the fourth floor at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
“The good thing about nursing is knowing that I’m making a difference in patients’ lives,” Erives said. “People go to the hospital when they don’t feel good; they’re experiencing some of the worst times of their lives. I know that I can’t fix what they’re going through, but I can make a difference.”
Furthering her education
The first in her family to attend college, Erives graduated from Central Community College - Grand Island with her associate’s degree in nursing two years ago. She’ll finish her education in July to earn her bachelor of science in nursing from Chamberlain University. It’s a step that was delayed several years, but one for which she never lost her drive.
Erives’ career took a step back when she had her son at age 18, just when she had planned to attend college alongside her friends. But being a parent is an experience that inspired her to become a nurse.
“I knew that I wanted to continue my education. but I didn’t know at that point what I wanted to do,” she said. “So after a few years of growing up and being a mom and working and having my life completely change, I feel like that put things into perspective.”
Erives began her nursing career with Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, working the graveyard shift in the med-surge unit. And while she loved the work and her patients, she kept her eye on new opportunities.
It wasn’t a secret that Grand Island was building a new hospital, and equally obvious was the eventual need for nursing staff. As a parent, Erives saw the opportunity for day-shift hours and decided to apply.
“I was looking into it, but I was scared to leave Mary Lanning because I loved working at Mary Lanning,” she said. “But I really wanted a day-shift position because I had my son and the whole coronavirus thing hit, and we were homeschooling, and it was hectic for me.”
Putting smiles on faces
Erives’ goal is to see her patients improve and say goodbye to her and her fellow nurses, and she puts in the time to make sure every patient has the care they need.
“Making them feel comfortable, making them feel better, treating them as if they’re my own family,” motivates Erives to continue on her path. “It makes a difference in their lives and puts a smile on their faces even though they’re going through a hard time.”
She also takes comfort in being able to help her patients and their families navigate the hardest aspect of hospitalization: death.
“It’s inevitable, but when that day comes, it’s a hard time for me because I’m an emotional person, but that’s also (part of) why my patients feel close to me,” she said. “I let them feel their feelings, and then I join them in feeling those feelings.”
Being unable to fix everything is one of the more difficult aspects of nursing she’s come to accept, Erives said, but it’s also pushed her to keep trying.
“I’m a great believer in God, so I feel like this is something that He put in my life, to take care of other people,” she said. “I love helping other people, and I’m glad my hard work is paying off.”
‘It was like a roller coaster’
The past year, Erives said, was an entirely new experience, even for a relatively new nurse.
“This pandemic really brought things into perspective and was a really humbling experience for me,” Erives said. Working the COVID-19 unit, “I have never seen patients hospitalized for so long in my life. I have never seen anybody so sick.”
And there was no predictability in how people would improve and decline, either, Erives described. One day, a patient might have a good day and be up and walking around, joking with staff and doctors, and the next be struggling to breathe.
“It was a roller coaster. It was like a roller coaster — some days really good and then some days were really bad. You never knew what was going to happen.”
There were bright spots amid those darker days, however, when Erives was able to wave goodbye as her COVID-19 patients “graduated” and were able to return home.