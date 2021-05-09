PCU nurse Erives making a difference in patients’ worst times

“It’s inevitable, but when that day comes, it’s a hard time for me because I’m an emotional person, but that’s also (part of) why my patients feel close to me,” she said. “I let them feel their feelings, and then I join them in feeling those feelings.”

Being unable to fix everything is one of the more difficult aspects of nursing she’s come to accept, Erives said, but it’s also pushed her to keep trying.

“I’m a great believer in God, so I feel like this is something that He put in my life, to take care of other people,” she said. “I love helping other people, and I’m glad my hard work is paying off.”

‘It was like a roller coaster’

The past year, Erives said, was an entirely new experience, even for a relatively new nurse.

“This pandemic really brought things into perspective and was a really humbling experience for me,” Erives said. Working the COVID-19 unit, “I have never seen patients hospitalized for so long in my life. I have never seen anybody so sick.”