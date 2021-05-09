Public health nurse Mangeot sees COVID-19 effects firsthand

Jonna Mangeot has seen the impact COVID-19 has had on central Nebraska firsthand in her work at the Central District Health Department.
Now, as the nationwide vaccination effort continues, the CDHD is at the forefront of the vaccination race in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties. In addition to providing vaccinations to those who want them, Central Health also has worked to make the vaccinations even more available to vulnerable members of its community.
“That’s something that’s great about public health,” Mangeot said. “You want to be proud of your community, and do your best to meet their needs and help them where they are.”
A love for family inspires career choice
Mangeot was close to her great-grandmother when she was younger. And when her great-grandmother moved into a nursing home, Mangeot became a CNA to remain close by.
“It was like double-duty: I would go see her and then I would work,” Mangeot said. “The nurses there were great, and I really enjoyed it, so that’s really when I wanted to go into nursing.”
She took a bit of a detour first, though, courtesy of the United States Air Force, serving 4 1/2 years of active duty as a med-tech. During her time in the military, Mangeot started working on her bachelor’s degree, which she finished after leaving the Air Force.
“The beauty of being a nurse is you can do a lot of things until you find your niche,” Mangeot said. “So, although I’ve enjoyed the things that I’ve done prior to (working at CDHD), this is certainly my favorite place to be.”
Switching her focus to a wider role
Mangeot has been with CDHD for seven years after deciding she wanted to look into something a little different than to what she had become accustomed.
“I don’t want to get stagnant. I love to keep learning new things and doing the best that I can and be the best that I can for the population that you serve,” Mangeot said. “And so when you look at this role, that’s exactly what this job is; it’s being flexible and learning and changing and adapting, and I really like that.”
During her career, Mangeot has met and helped patients in all walks of life. When some of those patients return, happier and healthier, for a visit, “knowing that I played a little part in their journey to get them to where they are, and now they can have the life they wanted to have and dreamed about having,” is one of the best moments a nurse can have, she said.
And COVID isn’t the only disease that Mangeot is watching, either. She’s also in charge of handling any cases of rabies or tuberculosis that may crop up in the CDHD’s three-county jurisdiction.
“We still have all this other stuff going on in the background that doesn’t get the spotlight, but we’re still working on,” she said.
Sometimes that means talking to patients about how to make sure insurance will cover an unexpected bill, or how to spread a cost over a more manageable timeframe, because the alternative to receiving treatment — such as in a rabies case — is an unacceptable loss of life.
“Patient education is something that is really important in nursing, and this job really allows me to focus on that piece,” Mangeot said. “They’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to get the rabies prophylaxis,’ and that’s when you can come back and say ‘I know it’s expensive; let’s look at the ways you can afford it,’ because a lot of people don’t survive rabies.”
It’s been ‘all hands on deck’ all year
A senior community health nurse with CDHD, Mangeot handles epidemiology and disease surveillance, which has certainly played a role in identifying how to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
“We were the second or third health department in the state when this all started to have someone who was positive for COVID,” she said. “So there’s that learning curve of contact tracing and interviewing, and what’s really important and what’s not as important as other things.
“We went from one case, two cases, to 50 cases, so we all just joined up together and sort of had a crash course in epidemiology and disease surveillance.”
It’s still important to figure out where people have been and who they’ve been in contact with, Mangeot stressed, but when the pandemic first began, that focus on contact-tracing was how the Central District was able to slow the spread by isolating and quarantining people who had been exposed.
In addition to keeping on top of the number of positive tests, performing contact-tracing and enforcing quarantines and restrictions, the CDHD staff also is heading the vaccination effort in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, including mass vaccination clinics at the Community Fieldhouse and recently at Grand Island Senior High.
“We wear a lot of hats, and that’s what’s great about public health,” Mangeot said. “We’re not doing one thing for a long time; you’re doing a ton of different things. So it kind of keeps you on your toes.”
That’s also what attracted her to working in public health.
“Once you get settled in, it changes,” she said. So once the CDHD had its contact-tracing team in place, once they had help and knew what they were doing, the cases began to slow down, and they were able to shift to the next priority: vaccinations. “We don’t really have a routine, and that’s what makes it great.”