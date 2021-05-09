Public health nurse Mangeot sees COVID-19 effects firsthand

“The beauty of being a nurse is you can do a lot of things until you find your niche,” Mangeot said. “So, although I’ve enjoyed the things that I’ve done prior to (working at CDHD), this is certainly my favorite place to be.”

Switching her focus to a wider role

Mangeot has been with CDHD for seven years after deciding she wanted to look into something a little different than to what she had become accustomed.

“I don’t want to get stagnant. I love to keep learning new things and doing the best that I can and be the best that I can for the population that you serve,” Mangeot said. “And so when you look at this role, that’s exactly what this job is; it’s being flexible and learning and changing and adapting, and I really like that.”

During her career, Mangeot has met and helped patients in all walks of life. When some of those patients return, happier and healthier, for a visit, “knowing that I played a little part in their journey to get them to where they are, and now they can have the life they wanted to have and dreamed about having,” is one of the best moments a nurse can have, she said.