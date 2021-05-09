Salmon: Nursing takes whole team to ‘make it go’

Abbey Salmon, a registered nurse at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center, credits the medical team she’s working with for making her success in nursing possible.
“Nursing isn’t just a one-person deal. It takes a whole team to make it go,” she said.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do what I have done without them,” said Salmon of her team of coworkers. “Being nominated was great, but I also want to recognize my whole team that I work with.”
“I encounter sick people every single day, and just being able to provide good care to them is important to me,” Salmon said.
She said, when asked why she chose a nursing career, “I have always been one to want to care for people, and I had some family situations … my grandmother had attacks and my grandpa was sick too while I was growing up, and so just taking care of them, or helping, kind of made me want to go into nursing.”
Another aspect of a nurse’s work appeals strongly to Salmon.
“I like critical thinking, so I find myself wanting to take care of the sicker patients,” Salmon said, laughing slightly. “I like with the critical thinking being able to use those skills to make them feel better.”
Seeing patients starting to feel better is also gratifying, she noted.
“It’s always nice too, if you’ve had the patients for a lot of days, just watching them improve and then coming back to work and seeing that they have improved. It’s always just kind of fulfilling just to come back and say ‘hi’ and see them feeling better.”
The COVID-19 pandemic made nursing especially difficult at the hospital in the past year, she said. There, too, teamwork was essential.
“Especially with COVID — our unit was COVID pretty much all last summer; I did do a lot of ICU work at that time — we all put in a lot of hours, and it took all of us to pull through to make it through the year for sure. It’s been tough.”
Currently Salmon, who commutes from Aurora, works as a charge nurse in the Progressive Care Unit at St. Francis.
A progressive care unit is “the ICU step-down unit,” she explained. The patients “are not sick enough for the ICU but too sick for the regular medical floor.”
Salmon is a registered nurse, who attended the University of South Dakota at Vermillion earning the BSN degree. She first worked as a float nurse at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, S.D., her home community. At St. Francis, she is currently working toward her progressive care “critical nursing” certification.
Salmon was asked what nursing means most to her. She answered with a list.
“Nursing means to me helping the community, helping vulnerable populations that come in through the doors, providing care when they’re at their most vulnerable state, showing compassion, building trusting relationships with people that you don’t know and then having them put that trust in strangers to take care of them and trusting that you will make them feel better; it means using your mind, your body, your soul to care for people,” Salmon said.
“It’s a tough job, and it’s one that you really have to have a passion for and know that you’re going to have bad days and you’re going to have good days, and know that the bad days aren’t every day … but just showing up for people that you don’t know and making them feel better, and just being able to provide that service for your community.”