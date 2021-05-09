Salmon: Nursing takes whole team to ‘make it go’

“It’s always nice too, if you’ve had the patients for a lot of days, just watching them improve and then coming back to work and seeing that they have improved. It’s always just kind of fulfilling just to come back and say ‘hi’ and see them feeling better.”

The COVID-19 pandemic made nursing especially difficult at the hospital in the past year, she said. There, too, teamwork was essential.

“Especially with COVID — our unit was COVID pretty much all last summer; I did do a lot of ICU work at that time — we all put in a lot of hours, and it took all of us to pull through to make it through the year for sure. It’s been tough.”

Currently Salmon, who commutes from Aurora, works as a charge nurse in the Progressive Care Unit at St. Francis.

A progressive care unit is “the ICU step-down unit,” she explained. The patients “are not sick enough for the ICU but too sick for the regular medical floor.”

Salmon is a registered nurse, who attended the University of South Dakota at Vermillion earning the BSN degree. She first worked as a float nurse at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, S.D., her home community. At St. Francis, she is currently working toward her progressive care “critical nursing” certification.