Traveling nurse Musil will say goodbye after eventful year

Traveling nurse Stephanie Musil joined the staff of Howard County Medical Center in March 2020, just before the pandemic broke out.

There are some challenges with joining a new hospital — largely figuring out where necessary items are stored and also the computer system — but the work of an emergency room nurse largely remains the same: be alert and ready to respond to whatever might walk through the doors.

“You’re going to take care of a patient that comes in with a heart attack the same (way) no matter what hospital you’re in,” Musil said.

Putting on her walking shoes

Musil credits her parents with the inspiration for sending her down the path of nursing.

“My dad encouraged me and always told me I could do it,” she said. “And my mom has always been a hardworking mother providing the best for her kids. Seeing her drive, and then my dad’s health declining, I knew it was something I wanted to do, that I had the passion for.”

A mother herself, Musil also wanted to go into a career of which she could be proud and one that her children could be proud of their mother for choosing.