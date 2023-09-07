High school students, particularly juniors and seniors, spend a considerable amount of time contemplating their academic futures. Students typically feel pressure to set themselves apart from the millions of other teenagers who apply to college each year, and many look to college prep courses as a potential game-changer.

College prep courses can improve students' standing in the eyes of college admissions officers, but it's imperative that high schoolers consider a host of factors before enrolling in such courses.

· Time: Today's high school students are busier than ever. The 2019 American Time Use Survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that the average high school student spends a little less than 90 minutes each day participating in an extracurricular activity like playing sports, working or volunteering. Coupled with their existing academic responsibilities, high schoolers' time may already be stretched thin. That's a significant factor to consider before enrolling in college prep or advanced placement courses, which tend to require more work outside of the classroom than standard classes. Students whose schedules are already full may need to choose between their extracurriculars and college prep courses to avoid being overextended.

· Ripple effect: Students who have the time to take on the extra work of AP or college prep courses must consider the potential ripple effects of such a decision. It's true that many institutions view students who excel in AP classes more favorably than their peers who excel in conventional classes. However, students should be sure they can handle AP coursework without adversely affecting their performance in other classes. Students' grade point averages will likely drop if a strong performance in an AP class comes at the expense of strong performances in other classes. That dip in GPA could negate the benefits of performing well in an advanced course.

· Graduation/admission requirements: A strong performance in an AP class will not negate the basic requirements students must meet in order to graduate high school or be accepted into the college of their choice. Students must confirm that including a college prep or AP course in their class schedules won't prevent them from taking another course that will help them fulfill their requirements to graduate or enroll in college.

College prep and advanced placement courses can help students stand out during the college application process. But students must consider various factors prior to enrolling in such courses.