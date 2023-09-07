After a break for the State Fair, community festivals and other special events are back for fall.

The weekend schedule include classic radio-controlled aircraft taking to the skies west of Grand Island, the chance to step back in time at a historic park near Henderson, a tailgate party to celebrate all things Husker in Chapman, the annual Polish festival in Ashton, and a look at a soldier’s life in the American frontier at Fort Hartsuff near Burwell.

A couple of Grand Island organizations, Willow Rising and the Good Life Rescue, are planning fundraisers; the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Saturday at Suck’s Lake.

The Hastings Symphony will perform twice, with a Saturday performance in Grand Island and a Sunday concert in Hastings. It’s opening weekend for the Hastings Community Theatre’s fall production of “Murder on the Orient Express.”

A history program will be presented Sunday afternoon in both Grand Island and Hastings. And the Bygone Book Club meets Saturday morning at the Grand Island Public Library.

Check out the details.

Warbirds Over the Platte

The Grand Island Modelers Association will host a radio-controlled aircraft event Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, at its airstrip west of Grand Island.

The Warbirds and Classics Over the Platte fly-in is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the corner of Husker Highway and Alda Road (just west of the Heartland Shooting Park).

All military models from World War I to the present day, including jets, are welcome to join the display and open flying event. Classics from the 1950s are also welcome.

Registration runs from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, with an opening ceremony set for 11 a.m.

There is a $20 fee for participating pilots, but the show itself will be free and open to the public. Food vendors will be open on site.

In addition to the open flying, the aircraft will be on display and the owners/pilots will be on hand to answer questions.

For more information, contact Steve Blayney at 308-380-7439;,Clay Hagman, 308-380-4116; or Jay Haile, 402-694-9709; email rcflyergi@gmail.com; or check online at www.gimodelers.club/ or the Grand Island Modelers page on Facebook.

Heritage Day, Henderson

HENDERSON — Take a step back in time at the annual Heritage Day set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Heritage Park south of Henderson.

Those attending will be able to enjoy a wide array of ethnic foods, demonstrations and activities.

Old-fashioned laundry day, corn shelling, hands-on rope making and butter making are all interactive activities. Other demonstrations include quilting, crocheting, embroidery, and rug weaving.

Heritage Day has no admission charge, with the entire park open for viewing. Live traditional gospel music will be performed by Dave Ehly in the country church from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Head over to the farmhouse and the Immigrant House in the morning to enjoy some old-fashioned music playing on the pump organs.

Professor Larry Roberts will be conducting country school from 9 to 10 a.m. All children are invited to pop into the schoolhouse at 9 a.m. to participate in the lessons. Following country school, Roberts will be offering hands-on glass etching in the agriculture building.

Ethnic foods available will be zwieback, New Year’s cookies, raisin shnetya, sour cream cookies, apple prieshka, bologna, cheese, and ham sandwiches. Traditional waffles and white cream sauce will be freshly cooked onsite and available for purchase, as well as freshly pressed apple cider. To top it off, visit the East Side Café and enjoy a root beer float while strolling down the sidewalk lined with antique tractors!

The Visitors’ Center will be offering frozen cinnamon and caramel rolls and frozen verenike meals with ham gravy to take home. Don’t forget to watch the sausage stuffing demonstrations, offering cracklings, lard, and spare ribs for purchase.

Heritage Day will be hosting professional artist Ian Huebert. As an illustrator and printmaker, Huebert’s art show will feature some of his original works of art.

If you are interested in genealogy, the General Store will be open for viewing the Heritage Park’s entire collection of genealogies and gift shop items. Volunteers will be on hand for assistance using the GRANDMA Genealogy computer program.

Golf carts will be available for those needing help getting around. Heritage Park is located 1-1/2 miles south of the Henderson I-80 Exit #342 on spur 93A.

For more information, contact Suzanne Ratzlaff at 402-723-4252.

Husker Tailgate Party & Fall Festival, Chapman

CHAPMAN — A Husker Tailgate Party, hosted by the Chapman Community Foundation, kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in downtown Chapman.

Set up in the area between Platte and Cady streets, the event will include a hot dog or hamburger meal ($5) served by the Chapman Fire and Rescue Department starting at noon.

Members of the Baptist Church will host a bake sale in the Community Center.

The United Methodist Church will host its Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to a flea market, UMC members will serve breakfast burritos ($5) and a Sloppy Joe meal deal that includes a sandwich, salad, pie and a drink for $10. Additional sides, slices of pie, ice cream and drinks will also be for sale.

The Nebraska-Colorado football game starts at 11 a.m. and will televised in multiple places including the Community Center and the fire hall.

Chapman is located about 12 miles northeast of Grand Island on Highway 30.

For more information, email chapmancia@gmail.com.

Polish Festival, Ashton

ASHTON — The 23rd annual Polish Festival, hosted by the Polish Heritage Center, is set for Sunday, Sept. 10.

The festival starts with a memorial polka mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Church. A traditional Polish feast follows, served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the church hall.

Cost for the buffet is $12 for adults and $6 for children 5-11; children 4 and younger eat for free.

Afternoon events include guest speaker Ron Sack at 2 p.m., Polish music from the Urkowski orchestra from 1 to 4 p.m., a silent auction, country store, quilt and money raffles, and more.

Ashton is located about 45 miles northwest of Grand Island via highways 281 and 92.

For more information, contact the Heritage Center, 120 Howells Ave., at 308-738-2260.

Luminaries for Paws

The Good Life Rescue of Grand Island will host its second annual Light the Luminaries for Paws from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Stolley Park.

Each luminary to honor a special pet costs $5. The event also includes food trucks, “treat trot” (like a cake walk), silent auction, raffle, lighted luminary stroll and face painting.

All proceeds will benefit the foster-based, non-profit rescue organization.

For more information, call 402-631-8888 or email thegoodliferescue@gmail.com

Willow Rising Poker Run

Willow Rising will host its fourth annual poker run with registration starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Tom Dinsdale Automotive, South Webb and Stolley Park roads.

“Kickstands up” is set for 11 a.m., with stops planned at the Sit ‘N Bull in Giltner, Winchester’s in Phillips, the Independent Club in Central City and Jake’s in St. Paul, before returning to Wave Pizza in Grand Island.

The run is open to motorcycles, restored cars, convertibles, Jeeps and other vehicles. Entry fee is $20 per bike, with $10 per additional rider.

Event also includes games and raffles.

For more information, call 308-382-8520.

Fort Hartsuff Fall Muster, Burwell

BURWELL — Explore a soldier’s life on the American frontier during Fall Muster set for Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, at Fort Hartsuff State Historical Park.

Event includes candle-making demonstrations on Saturday, soap-making demonstrations on Sunday, along with blacksmithing, drills on the parade ground, and more on both days.

Admission is $4 for adults, $1 for children 3-12. A Nebraska park permit is required for entry and are available at post headquarters.

The park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Fort Hartsuff State Historical Park is located about 75 miles northwest of Grand Island, via U.S. Highway 281 and Highway 11; or 15 miles southeast of Burwell.

For more information, call 308-346-4715 or check online at OutdoorNebraska.org

Also on the calendar

— Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 9 a.m. Saturday, Sucks Lake, 809 S. Harrison (registration starts at 8 a.m.; flower ceremony at 8:45); route is about 2 miles; register online at act.alz.org/GrandIsland /; Halie Fleecs, walk manager, hdfleecs@alz.org

— Hastings Symphony Orchestra, a Family Fun concert presented by the Grand Island Concert Association, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Grand Island Senior High Auditorium. Admissions for non-members is $35; season memberships are available for $65; giconcerts.org

— “Eagle of Delight,” by Jean Lukesh, a Bygone Book Club discussion led by the author, 11 a.m. Saturday, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.; 308-385-5333.

— “The History of Eakes Office Solutions,” a Hall County Historical Society Voices of the Past program presented by Mark Miller, 2 p.m. Sunday, Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets. Free for society members, $5 for non-members; 308-750-2202.

— “Diary of a Merrick County Girl: Louise Brage,” presented by Megan Sharp, 2 p.m. Sunday, Merrick County Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave., Central City. Presented by the Merrick County Historical Museum, there is no admission charge; 308-624-3367.

— “Family Fun,” 98th season opener presented by the Hastings Symphony Orchestra, 3 p.m. Sunday, Chautauqua Park, West Fifth Street, Hastings. No admission charge; freewill donations welcome; 402-469-9396 or www.hastingssymphony.com/.

— Family Fun Fest, organized by Kearney Cultural Partners, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Harmon Park, 3100 Fifth Ave., Kearney; KearneyCulturalPartners.com

— “Murder On The Orient Express,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Hastings Community Theatre, 515 S. Fourth Ave. (inside Good Samaritan Village), Hastings (continues Sept. 15-17). Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students; www.hctheatre.org.