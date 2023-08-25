The theme for the 2023 Nebraska State Fair is “Whatever Your Flavor.”

In the spirit of that theme, Five Points Bank is sponsoring a paint-by-the-numbers mural where fairgoers have a hands-on experience to help “flavor” the fair.

Among the first fairgoers to take up that artist challenge were Nathan and Melissa DeLaet of Grand Island.

The couple has three boys who liked to color when growing up. At the fair on Friday, it was mom’s and dad’s chance to color within the lines and add a little flavor to the fair.

“Yeah, it’s great. It’s fun,” Nathan said.

“I love that Five Points is representing our community,” Melissa added.

This is the first year of the Five Points mural, which is located at the Earl May Gardens.

“Five Points Bank wanted to do something special,” said Jack Sheard, who represents Five Points Bank and IdeaBank Marketing. “They are one of the big sponsors of the fair and they really wanted to have an activity that’s free for anybody to come and join.”

Sheard said they also wanted something that would celebrate this year’s theme and the Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic, which is going on at the fair today at the Heartland Events Center.

Bill Marshall was the founder of Five Points Bank and a former State Fair board member.

“Today is an opportunity for people to have a free activity, and Five Points Bank continues to give back to the community and the fair,” Sheard said. “This is one way that they thought, ‘Hey, let’s have a fun activity that anybody can do.’”

Sheard said, when brainstorming a public participatory event for the fair, “This was just something they stumbled upon and thought, ‘Hey, we think that’s a fun thing. Can we make it work?’ And it worked for their marketing strategy, so they said, ‘Yeah, we can do that.’”

Sheard said the mural covers all flavors of the fair.

“We got food, animals, rides, music, the barns, the volleyball tournament, just lots of fun things”, he said. “The sounds, sights and tastes of the fair. Whatever your flavor, it’s all here.”

Sheard said it’s also a chance for adults to be kids again with coloring a picture.

“It’s going to look more like a Monet painting than a perfect picture,” he said. “But it’s going to be fun, and everyone’s going to have the opportunity to add to it.”

The Nebraska State Fair runs through Labor Day, Sept. 4, in Grand Island.

More information is available at StateFair.org.