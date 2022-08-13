Family honored for a 150 years of farm ownership near Gresham

YORK – A single family still retains ownership of a 180-acre Gresham-area farm that traces its roots to 1872 when it was purchased by Frederick W. Liedtke.

The modern iteration of Fredrick’s clan, Gerry and Pam George, were honored at the York County Fair this summer with the Nebraska Heritage Farm Award co-sponsored by The Aksarben Foundation and Nebraska Farm Bureau.

All but five acres of the original homestead produce corn and soybeans today.

The story begins when Frederick was born in 1836 in Prussia, and in 1860 he migrated to this country as a stowaway on a ship. In 1863 he enlisted in the Army in Pennsylvania and eventually became a captain and served in the Civil War.

After being discharged from the Army, Frederick left his family to go west and start a new life. In March of 1872, he came to York County and timber-claimed the northeast quarter of section 2, township 12, range 2, five miles west and one mile north of Gresham. He stopped here because there was a hill to make a dugout for his home and a pond at the bottom to water the oxen.

In the spring of 1873, his wife and two children, Otto and Clara, joined him. By this time, other settlers had homesteaded in the same section. Eventually they all built sod houses in the center of the section and dug an open well in the exact center of the section for each of them to use.

Frederick eventually was elected York County clerk. In 1878 he was elected Nebraska state auditor, and this is when Otto B. Liedtke took over the homestead.

For a timber claim, a specified number of trees were required to be planted on the property. When the early settlers came here, there was nothing but prairie and prairie chickens. They had to go to the river bottoms to find trees.

Otto told of the times they made the 15-mile trip to York for supplies with oxen. They would leave at 4 in the morning, and by the time they returned home, it would be close to 4 the next morning.

Otto farmed the homestead until about 1917. His children were Frank, Fred and Vesta. Frank farmed it until 1949. He raised four children there: Howard, Lucille, Maude and Robert.

Robert lived on the property his entire life, farmed until 2000 and raised two children there: Pamela and Rex. Rex Liedtke farmed the land for approximately 15 years. Today the farm is owned and operated by Gerald and Pam George. They are the fifth-generation Liedtke family to own the quarter of land.