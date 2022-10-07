Fast start powers Elkhorn South past Grand Island

An ideal start set the tone as Elkhorn South raced to a 28-0 lead and rolled to a 42-3 road victory over Grand Island Senior High Friday night in a matchup of Class A top-10 teams at Memorial Stadium.

The No. 2-rated Storm surged ahead 21-0 in the first quarter, sparked by Carson Rauner’s 36-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Moeller Swan on its opening drive. On Elkhorn South’s next possession, Rauner raced 85 yards for a touchdown and then Cole Ballard’s 4-yard run gave the visitors a 21-0 lead with 2:02 remaining in the first quarter.

“Grand Island is an outstanding team — really talented and well-coached — so we knew we really had to get off the bus ready to play,” Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg said. “I was really proud of how we came out of the gate hard in that first quarter, took control and were able to dictate the game script.

“A lot of teams will come out west and get ambushed, so we wanted to make sure that didn’t happen to us. We had a really good week of practice and we came out and performed in all three phases.”

Elkhorn South (7-0) rolled up 516 yards of total offense, including 380 yards rushing. The Storm, which pulled ahead 28-0 on Ballard’s 8-yard TD run with 8:31 remaining in the second quarter, averaged 10.1 yards per offensive snap.

“Elkhorn South is an outstanding team — obviously really hard to defend — and defensively, they’re very, very good,” Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said. “Offensively, we showed some good resiliency and were able to move the ball well at times, but not get it into the end zone.

“They were able to apply pressure against us and make it tough on us in key situations. Credit to them, Elkhorn South is just an excellent football team.”

Rauner led the way for the Storm, completing 5 of 8 pass attempts for 136 yards and a TD. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior also rushed nine times for 168 yards, while Ballard had 20 rushing attempts for 124 yards and three TDs.

“We’ve always been a pretty big quarterback designed-run team and this year we haven’t been quite as much, but you saw tonight that Carson Rauner can really go when we do decide to call his number,” Rosenberg said. “He’s really great in the read game, with designed runs and being able to throw the ball like he can.

“He’s the real deal — a complete package there at quarterback.”

Meanwhile, Elkhorn South limited the Islanders (5-2) to 301 yards of total offense. Grand Island, which has been reliant on its ground game for much of the season, finished with 132 yards rushing.

Rosenberg credited Storm defensive coordinator James Kerwin for limiting the Islanders to a season-low three points.

“James and his staff put together a great plan,” Rosenberg said. “Then Maverick Noonan, Noah Bustard and Ashton Murphy are such active, aggressive players up front and they really filtered things to our great-tackling linebackers and safeties.

“We talk a lot about being successful on the first play of a series and tonight, we were able to do that a lot of times. We were able to get Grand Island in some negative down-and-distance situations and then get a rush on them.”

Grand Island took the opening possession of the game and drove to the Storm’s 11-yard line, but a lost fumble. The Islanders turned the ball over on downs at the Elkhorn South 14 on their second drive and couldn’t keep pace with the Storm’s high-powered offense after that.

Quarterback Cohen Evans was 13 of 24 passing for 125 yards to lead Grand Island, which got its only points on Heider Alba Meda’s 33-yard field goal with 3:14 left before halftime. Wide receiver Colton Marsh’s 62 yards on two carries paced the Islanders in rushing, while Brendon Lange had five receptions for 74 yards.

Elkhorn South made it 35-3 on its first possession of the third quarter, scoring on Ballard’s 1-yard run. A 2-yard touchdown run by Gavin Shanahan with 7:40 to play, triggered a running clock for the remainder of the game.

Grand Island’s difficult late-season schedule continues next Friday at No. 3-rated Omaha North. The top two finishers in each of the six districts and the top four remaining teams in NSAA wild-card points will qualify for the Class A state playoffs.

The Islanders, whose other loss came to No. 4 Omaha Westside, entered the week third in the Class A wild-card points behind only No. 1 Gretna and Westside.

“We’ve still got a good football team,” Tomlin said. “We’ve just got to regroup, respond, figure out what we can learn and get better off of this one because it doesn’t get any easier.

“What I do know is this group will respond. They’ll come back with a good week of practice and be ready to compete.”

Elkhorn South 42, Grand Island 3

Elkhorn South (7-0); 21; 7; 7; 7—42

Grand Island (5-2) 0; 3; 0; 0—3

First Quarter

ES—Jackson Moeller Swan 36 pass from Carson Rauner (Riley Hodges kick), 9:17.

ES—Rauner 85 run (Hodges kick), 4:52.

ES—Ballard 4 run (Hodges kick), 2:02.

Second Quarter

ES—Ballard 8 run (Hodges kick), 8:31.

GI—Heider Alba Meda 33 field goal, 3:14.

Third Quarter

ES—Ballard 1 run (Hodges kick), 9:00.

Fourth Quarter

ES—Gavin Shanahan 2 run (Hodges kick), 7:42.