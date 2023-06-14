Not sure how to celebrate Father’s Day weekend?

You can always start with Hear Grand Island on Friday night in Railside and then move on to Grundlovsfest in Dannebrog, Annevar in Ravenna or the Swedish Midsommar Festival in Stromsburg. Be sure to check out Grand Island Pride on Saturday, or the Red Power Roundup open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Saturday at Fonner Park.

Also on the schedule this weekend are the Colossal Coney Contest, a children’s theater production and the final weekend of the 2022-23 season from the Hastings Community Theater.

Just about every event offers a full slate of activities for all ages. And food. Lots of food.

Let’s get started!

Coney Eating Contest

Today (Thursday, June 15) is the last day to register to be a contestant in the annual Coney Eating Contest, set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot across from Coney Island on Third Street in Railside.

This year, proceeds go to bring back the community fireworks display on July 4 which will celebrate Grand Island’s settlement on July 4, 1857. Donations may be made through the Coney Eating Contest (pledge by the dog or flat donations are appreciated). To donate in advance, send checks to the Hall County Historical Society, 603 N. Plum St., Grand Island; make sure to designate “Fireworks,”

Contest participants who register at Coney Island for $20 will get a free t-shirt. The winner receives a prize package fit for the Fourth of July.

For information, call Coney Island at 308-382-7155

Grand Island PRIDE

Members of the Grand Island LGBTQ+ community, their families and allies will celebrate PRIDE month with an event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Crunch, 2103 W. Anna.

“Pride is an incredibly meaningful event for many in our community,” said Brenna Poindexter, a member of the Grand Island PRIDE Committee. “This is an opportunity for people to feel seen, loved, accepted and celebrated for who they are. Pride, while an event that is primarily for those in our community who identify somewhere on the LGBTQ spectrum, it’s so much more than that.

“Pride celebrates diversity, community, love, kindness and integrity for all people whether they identify as a member of the LGBTQ community or not. The best Pride events are those that include community friends to help make the celebration a success.”

This family friendly event starts with a parade and will feature more than 40 sponsors and vendors, food trucks, pop performer Riké, a magic show, several speakers, music and other entertainment. The first 200 folks in attendance will receive a free t-shirt. Vendors will have both free swag and items for sale.

More information and the full schedule of activities can be found at: grandislandpride.org.

Grundlovsfest, Dannebrog

DANNEBROG — Grundlovsfest, the annual Danish festival in Dannebrog, is set for Saturday and Sunday.

The first big change visitors will notice is the change of date. Usually scheduled for the first weekend in June, the date was changed this year so it wouldn’t conflict with several other big area events that weekend.

Grundlovsfest started in 1988 and celebrates the Danish Constitution (Denmark’s Constitution Day is June 5), explained Lori Larsen of Dannebrog. “‘Grundlov’ means foundation and that’s where the festival name comes from.”

This year’s festival will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the community’s hike and bike trail and several events will reflect that milestone.

The festival kicks off Saturday with a “Bike the Trail” event at 9 a.m. After the parade at 10 (no cars or trucks this year due to road construction, but bikes — of course! — are welcome), a bike roundup and safety checkoff will be offered in the park.

The Saturday schedule also includes an antique tractor show, a Royal Coachman Car Show, turtle races, a pizza eating contest for both adults and kids, bingo, music from the Jacob Austin Band and more.

Events wrap up Sunday with a non-denominational church service at 10:30 a.m. under the water tower; a potluck dinner will follow.

Dannebrog is located about 30 miles northeast of Grand Island (head north on Highway 281 and turn west on Highway 58). For a complete schedule or more information, check out Dannebrog’s page on Facebook.

Midsommar Festival, Stromsburg

STROMSBURG — Stromsburg is the place to “get your Swedish on” during its annual Midsommar Festival which runs Friday through Sunday.

Known as the “Swede Capital of Nebraska” (because Gov. Frank Morrison said it was in 1966), this Polk County community (about 50 miles northeast of Grand Island) celebrates its Swedish heritage in this annual event..

The festival starts Friday with the traditional chicken barbecue beginning at 4:30 p.m. on the square. Entertainment during the barbecue will include the entertainment for kids from The Overall Buddies, and Swedish dancers. The 2023 Swedish king and queen will be crowned in a ceremony that starts at 7:15. A performance from the Community Choir will follow the ceremony.

Did we mention food?

In addition to the chicken barbecue on Friday, Swedish pancakes will be served starting at 7 a.m. Saturday by the Salem Lutheran Church; firemen and the sophomore class from Cross County High School will serve barbecue and brats from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the fire hall; and the Boy Scouts will be serving pancakes from 7 to 10 a.m. and hamburgers starting at 11 a.m. in the town square. The Anna Street Trolley will be serving ice cream from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday as well.

Saturday will feature sports tournaments, arts and crafts, kids games and family activities. The grand parade with the theme, “Here Come the Swedes,” starts at 6 p.m. The parade will be followed by music from Sweet Adelines International on the town square.

Also Sunday is a car, motorcycle and tractor show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the town square.

For a complete schedule, check online at theswedishfestival.com

Annevar, Ravenna

RAVENNA — What is Annevar? Think Nebraska. Think Aksarben. You’ve got it.

This is a big year for the Ravenna event, it’s celebrating “100 Years of Making Memories” with a full slate of activities.

This 100th annual community festival kicks off tonight (Thursday), runs through Sunday and includes a downtown carnival and a variety of events, ranging from demo derbies to quilting competitions.

Friday’s schedule includes a Prince and Princess contest, pie baking contest and auction, hot dog eating contest, and a ribbon cutting ceremony for the hike and bike trail at 1 p.m.

Saturday kicks off with a fun run for kids and adults, float parade with the theme “Past, Present and Future (11 a.m.), and continues with an historical society picnic, ice cream social, car show and a fishing event.

The day wraps up with Annevar’s annual Demo Derby, set for 6:30 p.m. at Annevar Park. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12.

The Sunday schedule includes a golf tournament, trap shoot, frog hop and turtle races, the Family Fun Zone in the VFW Park and a farmers market. The festival wraps up with Music in the Park from 3 to 5 p.m.

A quilt show will be open Friday and Saturday in the City Auditorium; a flower show will be on display Saturday afternoon at Seneca Sunrise.

The beer garden will be open from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and will feature entertainment.

The DC Lynch Carnival will be open Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and evening, and Sunday afternoon.

Ravenna is located along Highway 2, just a 30-minute drive from either Grand Island or Kearney. For a complete schedule of events or to purchase advance tickets, head to www.experienceravenna.com.

Father’s Day Rod Run, Ord

ORD — Valley Rods Unlimited Car Club will host its 47th annual Fathers’ Day Rod Run this weekend in Ord.

The run kicks off with early registration and a barbecue at the Valley Rod Clubhouse in Ord; registration continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Driving games and Valley Thunder Rods & Restoration are set for 1 to 5 p.m. at 415 Riverview Drive.

Saturday activities conclude with a dance featuring the Jessy Karr Band from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Trotter Event Center. Participants registered for the three-day event get in free to the dance; admission for the general public is $10 per person or $15 per couple.

Sunday events include a Show and Shine car show from 9 a.m. to noon in downtown Ord, a pin-up contest, barbecue (1 p.m. Trotter Events Center), and an awards ceremony at 2 p.m.

Entry fee of $50 gets two people admitted to all events; extra tickets are $25 per person. Sunday-only tickets (includes two meal tickets) are $30.

For more information, visit https://ordcarclub.com/47th-fathers-day-rod-run

Also, this weekend ...

Hear Grand Island, featuring Gallivant, Mad Dog and The 20/20s, Ghostlike, Friday, Amur Plaza; music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI/

“Epic Tale of Beauty and the Beast,” a children’s theater sponsored by Grand Island City Parks and Rec department, 4 p.m. Saturday, Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. No admission charge; bring lawn chairs or blankets; 308-389-0290.

“Glorious!: The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave., (inside Good Samaritan Village), Hastings. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students; www.hctheatre.org and at the door, subject to availability.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.