This tiny white fluffball is Fergie. Fergie came in with brother Finley and oh how they love to run and... View on PetFinder
Fergie
The man's family went to the camp site Saturday to look for him because they were unable to make contact with him and his mother for at least a week.
A 17-year-old male was shot and another 17-year-old was arrested following a disturbance in the parking lot of the Five Points Super Saver Mon…
The Nebraska State Fair plans to continue to tinker with and improve the setting for its outdoor concerts.
Scott Frost offered high praise for the Huskers’ running backs, which were led by Anthony Grant and Ajay Allen during Saturday’s win. He also said Rahmir Johnson looks "really good" at wide receiver.
As Year 3 of her tenure at Mississippi approached, Kayla Banwarth was ready to bring the Rebels to Lincoln. On Saturday, she'll go against her former coach.
A Grand Island man discharged a shotgun while threatening a woman over the weekend, but the woman was not injured.
*Jack Molt-Riverside - Sophomore speed merchant broke loose in the Chargers Friday afternoon wild 81-48 win over visiting Sandy Creek. Molt ch…
Northwest Public Schools administrators eliminated its student news in what some former students and press freedom advocates call an act of ce…
Doug Koebernick, inspector general of the Nebraska Correctional System, said their investigation will be focused on the death, the events that surrounded it and whether staff followed prison policies.
George Mullen, 67