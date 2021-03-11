Fire damages quonset on farm near Shelton

SHELTON — A quonset was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon at 15802 Military Road West, which is northeast of Shelton.

Taryn Hawks, chief of the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department, said the damage was not major, and that no one was hurt.

A man was burning something in his burn barrel and left it unattended for about a minute, Hawks said. The fire jumped onto the grass, wrapped around the corner of the quonset and damaged some insulation.

The fire was reported at about 1:50 p.m. The farm is owned by Dave Ogden.

Departments from Wood River and Cairo also responded to the fire.