 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire damages quonset on farm near Shelton
0 comments

Fire damages quonset on farm near Shelton

  • 0

SHELTON — A quonset was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon at 15802 Military Road West, which is northeast of Shelton.

Taryn Hawks, chief of the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department, said the damage was not major, and that no one was hurt.

A man was burning something in his burn barrel and left it unattended for about a minute, Hawks said. The fire jumped onto the grass, wrapped around the corner of the quonset and damaged some insulation.

The fire was reported at about 1:50 p.m. The farm is owned by Dave Ogden.

Departments from Wood River and Cairo also responded to the fire.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Liess is new Heartland Lutheran principal; starts June 1
Grand Island Local News

Liess is new Heartland Lutheran principal; starts June 1

  • Updated

Chelsey Liess, who will be the new principal at Heartland Lutheran High School, wants the school to have an impact in students’ lives. Liess is currently a physical education teacher at Walnut Middle School with Grand Island Public Schools. A Grand Island native, Liess has both a private and public school background.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts